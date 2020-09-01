Gold futures gain on spot demand

Left Menu
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 209, or 0.4 per cent, at Rs 51,910 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,690 lots. Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

01-09-2020
Gold prices on Tuesday rose by Rs 209 to Rs 51,910 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for October delivery traded higher by Rs 209, or 0.4 per cent, at Rs 51,910 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 14,690 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said. Gold prices traded 1.01 per cent higher at USD 1,998.60 per ounce in New York.

