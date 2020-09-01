Left Menu
Ashish Bhandari takes over as MD&CEO of Thermax

"M S Unnikrishnan has stepped down as Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company from the close of business hours from August 31, 2020," the filing said. In February, Thermax had announced the appointment of Bhandari as the Joint MD of Thermax Group, from April 20, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 14:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 14:53 IST
Energy and environment solutions provider Thermax on Tuesday said Ashish Bhandari is the new MD & CEO of the company. Bhandari's appointment comes into effect from September 1, the company said in a BSE filing.

He takes over from M S Unnikrishnan who relinquished his services on Monday. "M S Unnikrishnan has stepped down as Managing Director (MD) & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company from the close of business hours from August 31, 2020," the filing said.

In February, Thermax had announced the appointment of Bhandari as the Joint MD of Thermax Group, from April 20, 2020. The company had also said that Unnikrishnan will retire on June 30 following which Bhandari will move into the role of MD & CEO. Bhandari is an engineering graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai, and received his Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Duke University.

Thermax is a leading energy and environment solutions provider. It offers integrated innovative solutions in the areas of heating, cooling, power, water and waste management, air pollution control and chemicals..

