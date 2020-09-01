Tourism Minister concerned over non-compliance by restaurants

The Minister of Tourism, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, has noted with concern the non-compliance by some restaurants since the move to alert level 2 of the COVID-19 risk-adjusted strategy.

"We have received numerous complaints from ordinary law-abiding citizens, other operators and employees about the situation in these restaurants," the Minister said on Tuesday.

Some restaurants are reportedly disregarding the curfew (effective between 10 pm and 4 am), offering takeaway alcohol and are not enforcing social distancing and the wearing of masks, as required by law.

"This does not only risk these businesses licences but also endangering the safety of their loyal customers and dedicated workers," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

The Minister has written letters to restaurants, insisting and appealing yet again for their co-operation.

She said the sector cannot risk having any the hard-earned gains made thus far reversed, as this will have a devastating impact on the recovery of the sector.

