Sebi imposes market ban on 7 entities in Kelvin Fincap case

The case is related to the issuance of shares on preferential allotment basis to more than 49 entities in March 2012 without complying with "public issue" framework prescribed under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations. Those restrained by Sebi are Kelvin Fincap Ltd (KFL), its then directors - Surekaben K Shah, Vishal Kumar Shah, Bavik Satish Badani and Bipin Bhikhabhai Patel, RFL International and its former director Narendra R Shah.

01-09-2020
Regulator Sebi has barred seven entities from the capital markets for up to seven years for flouting norms in the issuance of Kelvin Fincap's shares under preferential allotment. The case is related to the issuance of shares on preferential allotment basis to more than 49 entities in March 2012 without complying with "public issue" framework prescribed under the ICDR (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations.

Those restrained by Sebi are Kelvin Fincap Ltd (KFL), its then directors - Surekaben K Shah, Vishal Kumar Shah, Bavik Satish Badani and Bipin Bhikhabhai Patel, RFL International and its former director Narendra R Shah. In an order passed on Monday, Sebi said allotment of shares by KFL was in the nature of a public issue and the firm was supposed to comply with the regulatory framework by filing a prospectus, containing all the requisite details about itself as well as about the issue of shares.

However, the company has not filed any offer document with Sebi as mandated under ICDR Regulations. Sebi noted that the company has filed various false and concocted documents before it to persist with its contention that the issue of shares was a private placement only.

The regulator, further, noted that the firm had received payment from as many as 14 allottees even before the decision to make preferential allotment was taken in the extraordinary general meeting (EGM). Besides, the investigation found instances where the consideration towards the allotment of shares was received by the company after the date of allotment of shares.

Sebi pointed out that Surekaben K Shah, Vishal Kumar Shah, Bavik Satish Badani and Bipin Bhikhabhai Patel were functioning as the directors on the company's board when KFL carried out the preferential allotment deceptively in violation of various provisions of norms. RFL International, which enjoyed close connections with Kelvin Fincap, and Narendra R Shah were both instrumental in getting the shares of KFL to be allotted to more than 49 persons, the regulator noted.

By such activities, the seven entities violated the various provisions of ICDR norms. Accordingly, Sebi has directed KFL and its four former directors "not to access the securities market, directly or indirectly, by issuing prospectus, offer document or advertisement soliciting money from the public for a period of 3 years and are further restrained and prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in the securities market, directly or indirectly in whatsoever manner, for a period of 7 years".

Further, these four former directors have been restrained from holding any managerial position or associating themselves in any capacity with any listed firm for three years. RFL International has been prohibited from accessing the capital markets for one year. Its former director Narendra R Shah has been restrained from dealing in the securities market as well as from holding any managerial level position in a listed company for one year.

In a separate order, the regulator has prohibited as many as 31 entities from the capital markets for a period ranging from three months to one year for indulging in fraudulent trading in the shares of KFL. Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) noted that the scrip was chosen which was earlier suspended and had barely any recognisable financials. The company (Kelvin) raised funds through preferential allotment despite its non-descript financials.

The preferential allottees have chosen to invest in the shares of the company, which barely had any financial worth and business performance in the preceding years, that too at a premium to the prevailing market price of the scrip, it added. The preferential allottees sell their shares to connected entities in physical as well as dematerialised form after April 1, 2012.

Suddenly after July 24, 2013, the group entities, including these 31 entities, started trading heavily in Kelvin with huge trading volume concentration on the exchange. These entities were observed to be buying and selling shares of the company among each other thereby creating an artificial trading volume, Sebi mentioned in the order.

