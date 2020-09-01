Fertiliser department observes Swachhta Pakhwada

The fertiliser department and public sector units under its administrative control are observing 'Swachhta Pakhwada' during September 1-15

All PSUs and other organizations under the department are participating in the Swachhta Abhiyan in a big way, an official statement said

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet that Swachhta Pakhwada has gained even greater importance this year in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Gowda said the efforts of the entire fertilizer industry, dealers and traders will yield visible positive results in the country's endeavour for cleanliness. Fertiliser Secretary Chhabilendra Roul administered Swachhata pledge on Tuesday to senior officers of the department.