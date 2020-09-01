Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fertiliser department observes Swachhta Pakhwada

The fertiliser department and public sector units under its administrative control are observing 'Swachhta Pakhwada' during September 1-15 All PSUs and other organizations under the department are participating in the Swachhta Abhiyan in a big way, an official statement said Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet that Swachhta Pakhwada has gained even greater importance this year in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:05 IST
Fertiliser department observes Swachhta Pakhwada

The fertiliser department and public sector units under its administrative control are observing 'Swachhta Pakhwada' during September 1-15

All PSUs and other organizations under the department are participating in the Swachhta Abhiyan in a big way, an official statement said

Chemicals and Fertilizers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda said in a tweet that Swachhta Pakhwada has gained even greater importance this year in view of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.  Gowda said the efforts of the entire fertilizer industry, dealers and traders will yield visible positive results in the country's endeavour for cleanliness.  Fertiliser Secretary Chhabilendra Roul administered Swachhata pledge on Tuesday to senior officers of the department.

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

AITUC urges govt not to corporatise ordnance factories

The All India Trade Union Congress AITUC on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to corporatise the over two centuries old Indian ordnance factories. In a letter to Modi as well as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, AITUC ur...

Nearly 590 kg of ganja seized in Patna, five held

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has seized around 590 kg of ganja in Bihars Patna district and arrested five persons in this connection, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of the central anti- narcotics agency interce...

Tamil Nadu reports 5,928 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths

Tamil Nadu reported 5,928 new COVID-19 cases, 6,031 discharges and 96 deaths on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department.The total number of cases now at 4,33,969 including 52,379 active cases, 3,74,172 discharges and 7,418 deaths,...

Gujarat: Amid outbreak, 45 pc students skip JEE on Tuesday

Some 45 per cent candidates from Gujarat skipped the Joint Entrance Exams JEE which began nationwide on Tuesday for admission in engineering and pharmacy courses. A senior official said the percentage of students skipping the test stood at ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020