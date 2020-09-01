Myntra ropes in Samantha Akkineni as brand ambassador for South India

Myntra on Tuesday said it has roped in actor Samantha Akkineni as its brand ambassador as the online fashion retailer looks to further enhance its foothold in the southern part of the country. On Monday, Myntra had announced the appointment of Bollywood actor Kiara Advani as its brand ambassador and nationwide celebrity endorser.

"The extremely talented and renowned film personality (Akkineni) will now be the face of Myntra in the South and also instrumental in connecting the brand with millions of fashion-forward customers and drive fashion choices of consumers in the region," a statement said. Apart from establishing a strong connection with Myntra's large base of existing customers, she will play a pivotal role in engaging with new consumers, being a celebrity with millions of fans across South India, it added.

Her first commercial for Myntra set to go live across digital platforms in Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil, it said. A four-time Filmfare award winner and philanthropist, Akkineni is a household name across multiple states in the South and is widely known for her critically acclaimed roles in regional movies. Her style and impeccable sense of fashion, along with her strong appeal among native audiences will help Myntra penetrate deeper into the region, the statement said. "Fashion has always been an integral part of my life, making this association even more special to me...This is an extremely valuable association for me and I am looking forward to a meaningful partnership," Akkineni said.

Amar Nagaram, CEO of Myntra, said having Akkineni on board as brand ambassador for South is key for building a strong bond with the fashion-forward consumers of the region. "Samantha appeals to a wide audience across the southern states and her reach will be crucial in driving deeper customer engagement. This association is another step in our efforts to serve the evolving fashion and lifestyle needs while leaving no stone unturned in the realm of customer experience and rich fashion content," he added..