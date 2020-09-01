Left Menu
Development News Edition

72.2 mt of freight carried by ECoR during April-August period in FY21

The ECoR has loaded 15.11 mt of freight in August, registering a 5.3 per cent growth over the year-ago month, the official said. The railway authorities applauded its staffers and all the stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel and cement plants, petroleum companies and the Food Corporation of India for the achievement..

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-09-2020 20:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 20:59 IST
72.2 mt of freight carried by ECoR during April-August period in FY21

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has carried 72.2 million tonne (mt) of freight in the first five months of the current fiscal, despite several challenges in the COVID-19 crisis, an official said on Tuesday. It has utilised about 7,135 wagons per day during the April-July period in the current financial year, he said.

According to him, daily utilisation of wagons has improved to 7,378 by end of August. The ECoR has loaded 15.11 mt of freight in August, registering a 5.3 per cent growth over the year-ago month, the official said.

The railway authorities applauded its staffers and all the stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel and cement plants, petroleum companies and the Food Corporation of India for the achievement..

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

USTR moves to curb steel imports from Mexico, Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Iran nuclear deal members resolved to preserve agreement

Representatives of Iran and the world powers working to save the nuclear deal with Tehran agreed Tuesday in Vienna to do everything possible to preserve the landmark 2015 agreement in their first meeting since the United States announced a ...

Domicile certificate only for applying for jobs: J-K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday said the new domicile certificate under the Decentralisation Act was for applying for jobs while separate rules will be needed for conferring rights to own land in the union territory. The dom...

Nagaland Gaonbura Federation urges PM Modi to solve Naga issue in 2020

The Nagaland Gaonbura Federation NGF, an organisation of village headmen, on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to find a solution to the decades old Naga insurgency problem and finalise a settlement within the year. The NGF also ...

Retailers Association seeks DPIIT, MHA's intervention on lockdowns in states

The Retailers Association of India RAI on Tuesday sought intervention of DPIIT and MHA on Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and West Bengal governments imposing local lockdowns despite Centres directive against such steps under Unlock 4.0 guidelines. U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020