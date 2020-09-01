72.2 mt of freight carried by ECoR during April-August period in FY21

The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has carried 72.2 million tonne (mt) of freight in the first five months of the current fiscal, despite several challenges in the COVID-19 crisis, an official said on Tuesday. It has utilised about 7,135 wagons per day during the April-July period in the current financial year, he said.

According to him, daily utilisation of wagons has improved to 7,378 by end of August. The ECoR has loaded 15.11 mt of freight in August, registering a 5.3 per cent growth over the year-ago month, the official said.

The railway authorities applauded its staffers and all the stakeholders including collieries, ports, steel and cement plants, petroleum companies and the Food Corporation of India for the achievement..