Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda: 90 percent workers face jobs lost and salary cut during COVID-19 says UBOS

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 02-09-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 08:49 IST
Uganda: 90 percent workers face jobs lost and salary cut during COVID-19 says UBOS
Representative image Image Credit: PxHere

Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) has revealed that 90 percent of workers and companies experienced salary cuts or loss of jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown since March, according to a news report by Daily Monitor.

The report said that 43 percent of the respondents in the service sector was no longer working during the last week before the end of August 2020.

"Since the COVID-19 outbreak, 87 percent of the households have reported reduced income or no earnings from at least one of their sources of livelihood," the report says.

While releasing the report in Kampala yesterday, the UBOS executive director, Chris Mukiza, said service, transport, and commerce were the sectors most hit by the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, having lost the highest share of workers.

"41 percent of the household could not sell their produce due to closure of weekly and monthly markets as well as travel restrictions," he said.

He, however, said that agriculture was the least affected with 93 percent of the respondents in this sector saying they remained working despite the anti-COVID-19 restrictions. Mukiza noted that the share of farming households increased from 72 percent in 2019 to 78 percent in 2020 and only eight percent of the livestock-keeping households reported that Covid-19 affected their livestock production activities.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

WHO publishes survey on COVID-19 impact on health systems in 105 countries

ZTE Axon 20 5G featuring under-screen camera goes official in China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Residential building collapses in Palghar; no casualty

A four-story residential building collapsed in the Nallasopara area of Palghar district in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Tuesday, an official said. There was no casualty, Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporations chief fire officer Dileep Palav ...

LG brings GeForce RTX 30-Series GPU support to its 8K OLED TVs

LG Electronics 8K OLED TVs, one of the most advanced gaming TVs in the world have added support for the newly-launched Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU, the company announced on Wednesday.To recap, the GeForce RTX 30 Series comprising the G...

Flyers stave off elimination with OT goal against Islanders

Scott Laughton scored 1220 into overtime Tuesday night as the Philadelphia Flyers staved off elimination in the Eastern Conference semifinals by edging the New York Islanders 4-3 in Game 5 at Toronto. Laughton redirected a slap shot by Ivan...

Australia records worst economic slump as pandemic ends golden run

Australia fell into its deepest economic slump on record last quarter as coronavirus curbs paralysed business activity, while fresh outbreaks threaten to upend any immediate recovery, piling pressure on the government to keep fiscal taps op...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020