University of Chicago economist Raaj Sah honors Father Camille Bulcke of Ranchi

) CHICAGO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Father Camille Bulcke, a Belgium-born Jesuit and a preeminent Hindi scholar, was honored by Professor Raaj Sah, who gifted a plaque to Father Bulcke's birthplace of Ramskapelle, a village in Knokke-Heist, West Flanders. After arriving in India as a young Jesuit, Father Bulcke spent most of his life at St. Xavier's College, Ranchi, until he passed away in 1982. Transcending cultures and languages, he became an architect of modern Hindi literature. His contributions include those on the epics of Lord Rama, and on the wisdom and sublimity of the medieval devotional poet Tulsidas.

At the plaque's unveiling in September 2020, Count Leopold Lippens, Mayor of Knokke-Heist, said "It is important for us Belgians to appreciate, and to pass on to our future generations, the magisterial heritage that Father Bulcke created in India. We are grateful to Professor Sah for memorializing the virtuous legacy of his mentor at his birthplace." Professor Sah gifted the plaque as a symbol of his gratitude for Father Bulcke's mentorship. Dr. Sah is Professor of Public Policy and Economics at the University of Chicago, Harris School of Public Policy. He previously has held faculty positions at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania, and Yale University. Mr. Rajeeva Sharma, Senior Advocate at the High Court in Ranchi, who studied at St. Xavier's with Professor Sah, observed that "Professor Sah and Father Bulcke were a harmony: a student intensely desirous of learning, and a teacher phenomenal in personal mentoring, who effortlessly blended wholesomeness with the intellectual." "In India the relationship between a preceptor and a pupil is profound. The pupil's gratitude is lifelong, and finds expressions, even after the preceptor has passed away," remarked Dr. Ralph Nicholas, William Rainey Harper Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at the University of Chicago.

