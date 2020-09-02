Left Menu
HONOR MagicBook 15 Receives Outstanding Response; Gets Sold out Within Minutes During Its Second Sale on Flipkart

) New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • HONOR MagicBook 15 becomes top choice of consumers for high-performance laptops • HONOR requests Fans to stay tuned the brand’s social handles for the next sale announcement HONOR, the global leading tech brand for the youth, today announced that it has received a tremendous response from consumers for its recently launched HONOR MagicBook 15 which got sold out within minutes on Flipkart, during its second sale that went live at 12.00 pm on 31st August, 2020.

The outstanding response is a testament to consumer's likeability for HONOR MagicBook 15 and their trust in the brand's commitment towards offering best-in-class products at competitive price. It is also an indication of the consumer sentiment who wants to make a quality and value purchase as work and learn from home becomes prevalent in the current scenario.

The HONOR MagicBook 15 saw a similar response during the first sale on 6th August, 2020, where it went out of stock within just a few minutes. HONOR aims to take ahead the commitment of strengthening the brand’s all-scenario, 1+8+N IoT strategy forward, where HONOR MagicBook 15 plays a crucial role in furthering expanding the portfolio for consumers. HONOR MagicBook 15 was launched in Mystic Silver variant and priced at INR 42,990. During the sale, consumers availed No Cost EMI options up to 12 months starting at INR 3,583* along with an exchange offer of upto INR 20,000 at the time of purchase, T&Cs apply. HONOR MagicBook 15 comes pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all HONOR MagicBook 15 users will get a free 1-month trial of the Microsoft 365 personal subscription.

“Register & Win” Contest Consumers who purchase HONOR MagicBook 15 must call at 18002109999 to register and get assured gift upto INR 1,000/- or follow HONOR India’s official page for more Contest information. Limited period offer, T&Cs apply. About HONOR MagicBook 15 HONOR MagicBook 15, with its Aluminium body and Azure Blue Chamfer, is India’s 1st Laptop with 3 breakthrough Innovations1, namely the Pop-up Webcam, 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button and 65W Type-C Compact multi-device fast charging. The laptop comes bundled with all the right features to deliver unparallel and seamless performance to users. Powered with Ryzen™ 5 3500U and RadeonTM Vega 8 Graphics processor, the laptop also brings 8GB DDR4 Dual Channel RAM and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The sleek, compact and stylish HONOR MagicBook 15 touts a 16.9 mm thick at its thickest point, and 1.53 kg light-weight design for a laptop with 15.6” (39.6cm) Full View Display. The laptop is compact and easy to carry, boasts of 1920x1080 IPS FHD Anti-glare & Glossy Display, 16:9 aspect ratio, 5.3 mm thin bezels on the top and sides with 87% screen-to-body ratio, 178 degree viewing angle with TUV Certified Eye Comfort Mode to minimize eye-strain, a very useful feature for current work & school from home scenario. For your multi-purpose needs, the laptop comes fitted with USB 2.0, USB 3.0, Type C, HDMI and 3.5 mm headphone jack as well.

Note: All trademarks, brand names are the property of their respective owners. T&C apply. Follow us on our official page and social media handles for more information on brand, products, offers and contest details, etc. About HONOR HONOR is a leading tech brand for the global youth, born during the growth of mobile internet, and shaped by ground-breaking technology resulting from the company’s unwavering focus on R&D investment. Embracing every possibility in the era of 5G and AI, HONOR aims to create an intelligent new world for youth by developing a smart living ecosystem and inspirational youth culture. HONOR will continue to set itself apart by discovering the fun in innovation, introducing a tech chic lifestyle, and offering a diverse and open online community for its ardent, growing fan base.

For more information and product details, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com/in or follow us on: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube 1T&Cs Apply. Three breakthrough innovations under INR 50K range. For further details, visit www.hihonor.com/in *T&Cs Apply. For more details on NO Cost EMI & Exchange Offer, visit Flipkart. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Bestseller on Flipkart twice in a row PWR PWR

