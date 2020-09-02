Left Menu
WAAREE bags $105 million order for solar modules from a US-based developer

2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies Ltd., India's Largest Solar panel manufacturer has received 300+ MW order to supply solar panels in California, USA. We proudly make in India and make it for the world." WAAREE solar modules have been shipped to 6 continents, across 68 countries.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 12:22 IST
MUMBAI, India, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WAAREE Energies Ltd., India's Largest Solar panel manufacturer has received 300+ MW order to supply solar panels in California, USA. The modules will be supplied for a project based in California which is likely to get commissioned in second or 3rd quarter of 2021. The project shall install WAAREE's high efficiency 385, 390 Wp Mono PERC Solar PV modules. The renewable power generated by the project will be sold through a power purchase agreement in USA. The modules supplied by WAAREE shall undergo rigorous quality tests and shall be inspected by one of the world's top third party agency, at WAAREE's state-of-the-art module manufacturing facility. WAAREE Energies has recently earned IECEE CB certifications for its Bifacial Solar Modules. This is first-of-its-kind certificate gained by any other company across globe. WAAREE houses IEC-CB-CTF, State-of-the-art laboratory for reliability testing and certification. WAAREE has already supplied over 3 GW solar panels till date globally, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India & south east Asia.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Sunil Rathi, Director Sales and Marketing, WAAREE Energies Ltd., said, "This order is in line with Government of India's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, and shows the capabilities of Indian manufacturers to compete in global market. This order shall bring 105 million dollars foreign exchange in our country and create hundreds of employment opportunity. We have recently completed the supply of 50 MW solar modules for a fortune 500 company in USA, and are expecting more such developments In USA. We plan to strengthen our base in USA by opening a local office in California shortly. WAAREE's commitment to quality and customer service has led us to become the preferred partner for solar modules globally. We proudly make in India and make it for the world." WAAREE solar modules have been shipped to 6 continents, across 68 countries. With more than 140 tests performed at various stages of manufacturing, WAAREE maintains its quality above global standards. WAAREE has maintained its position as the Bloomberg Tier 1 manufacturer for the last 22 quarters. WAAREE modules are trusted and financed by over 50 leading banks and NBFCs globally. WAAREE's supply chain is successful primarily because of the large scale marquee clients including developers, integrators, and EPC contractors globally. WAAREE is the only Indian solar company to be recognized as 'India's Greatest Brand' in solar Industry. WAAREE serves over 5000 customers globally which illustrates the trust gained by the company over a period of 30 years of its existence. About WAAREE Energies WAAREE Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of WAAREE Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. WAAREE has its presence in over 350+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally. Learn more at https://www.waaree.com/ Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197503/Waaree_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

