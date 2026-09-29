Congress' UP in-charge Rajendra Gautam says alliance talks will be wrapped up in October, SP says alliance on track

Congress Uttar Pradesh in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday addressed the timeline for the conclusion of seat-sharing talks with the Samajwadi Party in the state, stating that the party will attempt to finalise the discussion within October to give candidates time to prepare for the state Assembly elections. Speaking to ANI, Gautam emphasised that any seat-sharing arrangement must reflect a respectable share, as they are equal partners in the alliance.

Gautam further added that the party remains flexible regarding minor numerical adjustments, noting that minor variations up or down present no issue so long as mutual respect and equal partnership are maintained. (ANI) "I will try my best to wrap up the seat talks within October so that those who get tickets have time to prepare. I believe there will be a respectable share because we are equal partners and want equal respect and equal seats. Otherwise, we are flexible, it's just a matter of adjusting a little up or down, so there's no problem with that," said Gautam.

However, Gautam further added that Congress' preparation is ongoing for all 403 seats in the state. "That will be decided by sitting together with senior leaders, but I'm telling you, my preparation is going on for all 403 seats, and work is going on day and night," added Gautam.

Gautam's remarks come ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, as political parties actively seek to solidify alliance dynamics in the state. Meanwhile, Kairana SP MLA Nahid Hasan says that all is well between the SP and Congress and the alliance was on tracke.

"The SP and Congress have devised a strategy together... and they keep saying things about each other, and under that same strategy, we are working to keep the BJP and RSS in confusion," he said. Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput stated that the seat-sharing arrangement will be finalised by the party's top leadership following deliberations within the INDIA alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Rajput added that all relevant formulas will be evaluated during joint meetings, emphasising that both the Congress high command and the Samajwadi Party leadership will take an appropriate and timely decision on the matter. "The seat-sharing agreement will be decided by our top leadership. And the decision in the INDIA alliance will be made after meeting together. The problem is not with the seats. The seats we have won with respect, the seats we are going to win, whichever seat has the winnability, all these formulas will be applied to it and our high command and the Samajwadi Party's high command will take a proper and timely decision on this," said Rajput. (ANI)