Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as recovery hopes gather strength

The dollar index added 0.4% at 92.577, rising on Tuesday its lowest since April 2018 at 91.737. In commodities, crude oil futures extended gains on the U.S. and Chinese factory activity.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 13:55 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as recovery hopes gather strength

Shares gained on Wednesday as investors bet that improving economic data and more policy stimulus from Washington would sustain momentum for equities. European stocks followed Asia's lead, advancing in early trading and on course to end four straight days of losses. London, Frankfurt and Paris indexes were all up around 1.4%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had earlier risen 0.3%. Fuelling the optimism were bets that the world's major economies were recovering from the damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Economic data over recent days has fuelled such expectations, buoying stocks and helping the dollar rise from two-year lows.

On Tuesday, data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity sped to a nearly two-year high in August on a surge in new orders, its highest level since November 2018. "The data in the U.S. is telling us that the recovery is on track, and this is good news," said Alessia Berardi, senior economist at Amundi, adding there was a "disconnection" between economic fundamentals and market positioning.

"It's too early to say that we will shift the recovery to a much stronger acceleration, or a V-shaped recovery," she said. The U.S. data followed similarly upbeat Chinese and European manufacturing indicators this week.

Still, recovery from the euro zone's deepest recession on record will take two years or more, according to a Reuters poll of economists last month, although investors spoke of cautious optimism. "We do need to focus on what the numbers are telling us," said Gregory Perdon, co-chief investment officer at Arbuthnot Latham. "We are trying to cautiously embrace risk, without trying to be foolish about it."

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, rose 0.2%. Wall Street futures gauges pointed to gains of 0.5% On Tuesday, both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record, with the technology sector and Apple leading the charge. Tech giants have been among the winners in the emerging recovery.

WAITING FOR WASHINGTON Also feeding the positive mood were signs that Washington was moving closer to offering some fiscal stimulus support to counter damage from the coronavirus.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said on Tuesday that Republicans in the Senate were likely to take up a COVID-19 relief bill next week offering $500 billion in additional federal aid. The administration was still weighing help for U.S. airlines, he added. Yet congressional negotiations on further federal intervention remain at a standstill after the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives passed its $3.4 trillion measure in May.

With the dollar faltering in recent weeks over fears that the U.S. recovery may lag that of China and the euro zone, the factory data was welcomed by currency traders. The dollar index added 0.4% at 92.577, rising on Tuesday its lowest since April 2018 at 91.737.

In commodities, crude oil futures extended gains on the U.S. and Chinese factory activity. Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to $45.59 a barrel, climbing for a third day. (For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on: Reporting by Tom Wilson, editing by Larry King)

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Gautam Adani says airports to create adjacencies for group businesses

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Wednesday said his ports-to-energy conglomerate acquiring a controlling stake in Mumbai airport will help expand its existing portfolio of six airports and create strategic adjacencies for the groups other busine...

Crisil assigns AA-plus, A1-plus ratings to PNB debt instruments

Crisil has removed its rating on the long-term debt instruments of Punjab National Bank PNB from rating watch with developing implications and reaffirmed it at AA-plus and AA-minus. The outlook assigned on the rating is stable. Crisil has a...

Tempers may flare as Yankees, Rays end season series

After six frustrating experiences, the New York Yankees finally own a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. However, seeing his team lose to the Yankees is not what infuriated Rays manager Kevin Cash on Tuesday, and it is possible there could be ano...

David Benioff, DB Weiss working on 'The Three-Body Problem' adaptation at Netflix

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and DB Weiss have set the series adaptation of Chinese novel trilogy The Three-Body Problem as their first project at Netflix. The duo, in collaboration with writer Alexander Woo, will adapt all the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020