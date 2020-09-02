Left Menu
Bridgestone launches contactless pickup & drop tyre servicing in 20 cities

The service, which is available to both new purchases as well as existing tyres, also allows consumers to track the vehicle during the tyre servicing period, Bridgstone said in a release. The country is unlocking, and the recovery rate also seems to be improving slowly but steadily.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 15:28 IST
Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Wednesday launched contactless doorstep service for all tyre-related requirements, including ranging wheel alignment, balancing or fitting of new tyres, across 20 cities in the country. The service, which is available to both new purchases as well as existing tyres, also allows consumers to track the vehicle during the tyre servicing period, Bridgstone said in a release.

The country is unlocking, and the recovery rate also seems to be improving slowly but steadily. However, with the daily increase in COVID-19 cases, people are still hesitant to venture out of their homes, and therefore Bridgestone came up with the solution by launching a pickup and drop service to cater to all the tyre-related requirements of consumers, Bridgestone India said in a release.

The pickup and drop service is a contactless service aimed at enabling consumers to book a valet to get all their tyre-related needs and services addressed, without stepping out of their homes, Bridgstone said. Initially, the service is being offered in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Coimbatore, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Gurugram, Lucknow, Guwahati, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, the company said.

The contactless pickup and drop services at Kanpur, Surat, Chandigarh, Nagpur, and Goa will follow soon, it added. "Our contactless pickup and drop service is designed to ensure complete safety of our consumers, valet and channel partners with high standards of sanitisation and social distancing.

"While our valet partners will ensure complete contactless and hygienic customer experience, additionally the valet will sanitise the car at delivery to ensure convenience for our customers," said Rajarshi Moitra – Consumer Business Head, Bridgestone India. Booking of the pickup and drop service can be made via Bridgestone's website, the release said.

