Tata AIA Life Insurance Hosts Virtual Health and Wellness Event Featuring Global Icon, David Beckham

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India • AIA's Global Brand Ambassador, David Beckham, shares his simple, doable fitness mantras for holistic living • Renowned TV host Gaurav Kapur chats with David Beckham, followed by celebrity wellness experts– DevDutt Patnaik, Natasha Noel, Vicky Ratnani, Ankur Warikoo • The event open to all via Tata AIA Life registration link Tata AIA Life Insurance (Tata AIA Life), one of India's leading providers of Life Insurance Protection solutions, will host its first online event around holistic wellness under the initiative "Sehat ka Rakshakaran". The event scheduled for Sunday, 6th September 2020, features iconic footballer and cultural icon David Beckham, who is also AIA's Global Brand Ambassador. This first-of-its-kind wellness event will be hosted by popular television presenter Gaurav Kapur and will also include eminent personalities who are experts in their fields. Renowned chef and nutritionist Vicky Ratnani, noted mythologist and author Devdutt Patnaik, well-known fitness influencer Natasha Goel, and internet entrepreneur and motivational speaker Ankur Warikoo will also do short sessions sharing their insights on physical, mental, emotional and spiritual well-being.

David Beckham will be sharing personal stories on how he and his family have dealt with the extraordinary events of 2020 together with some of the lessons he has learned. Commenting on the event, Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO. Tata AIA Life, said, "The onset of the global pandemic has highlighted the need for health and wellness more than ever before. It is important to address life challenges in these times from a more holistic perspective in order to stay motivated, healthy, and active. Tata AIA Life has always been committed to providing comprehensive Life Insurance solutions to ensure the wellbeing of our policy-holders and their families. This event is in line with our priority to support our policy-holders, employees, partners and wider communities, especially in these challenging times. I invite everyone to join this exciting session that is particularly relevant now, to learn a few new things on health and wellness from none other than David Beckham and also four more Wellness experts who will do short sessions focussing on Yoga, Nutrition, mindfulness and financial health." David Beckham said: "Covid-19 has impacted people across the world and changed the way we live. In these unprecedented times it's never been more important to stay both mentally and physically fit. I'm very happy to be involved in Tata AIA Life's Sehat ka Rakshakaran, sharing my thoughts and experiences with people across India about how we can live healthier, longer, better lives. Healthy living isn't a short term solution just to overcome the current challenges, making healthy living a way of life can help us all to stay happy and motivated always." "I've been lucky enough to visit many countries in Asia with AIA and witness first-hand the transformational work that AIA is doing in markets all over the region to help their customers and communities. I hope that through this event organised by Tata AIA Life, people in India too will feel inspired to make the little changes in their lives that can make a big difference and that this unique event will really inspire them. I wish I could be there in person but look forward to watching the event online." Sehat Ka Rakshakaran stems from Tata AIA Life's brand proposition, Rakshakaran ke reet, that attempts to make protection a way of life and focusses on complete wellbeing. This unique virtual event will include six sessions, delivering health and wellness content to inspire, motivate, and educate people across India. The idea of the programme is to initiate awareness and meaningful conversations around wholesome wellness which includes focusing on mind, body, and personal growth.

This event is designed to trigger meaningful conversations around comprehensive wellness, which is a need of the times. EVENT DETAILS: Date & Day: 6th September, Sunday Time: 10:30 am onwards This is a free event open to the public.

Follow the link to below to participate in the event: https://www.tataaiawellnessday.com/?c=li About Tata AIA Life Tata AIA Life Insurance Company Limited (Tata AIA Life) is a joint venture company, formed by Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd. and AIA Group Ltd. (AIA). Tata AIA Life combines Tata's pre-eminent leadership position in India and AIA's presence as the largest, independent listed pan-Asian life insurance group in the world spanning 18 markets in the Asia Pacific region. Tata AIA Life has written retail new business weighted premium of Rs. 2,692 crore for the financial year 2019-20. For the same period, the 13th month persistency of the company was at 89.10% and, the individual death claims settlement ratio was 99.06%. One of the fastest growing companies in the Life Insurance sector, Tata AIA Life is now ranked at no. 5, based on individual weighted new business premium. About the Tata group Founded by Jamsetji Tata in 1868, the Tata group is a global enterprise, headquartered in India, comprising 30 companies across ten verticals.

The group operates in more than 100 countries across six continents, with a mission 'To improve the quality of life of the communities we serve globally, through long-term stakeholder value creation based on Leadership with Trust'. Tata Sons is the principal investment holding company and promoter of Tata companies. Sixty-six percent of the equity share capital of Tata Sons is held by philanthropic trusts, which support education, health, livelihood generation and art and culture.

In 2018-19, the revenue of Tata companies, taken together, was $113.0 billion (Rs. 792,710 crore). These companies collectively employ over 720,000 people. Each Tata company or enterprise operates independently under the guidance and supervision of its own board of directors. There are 28 publicly-listed Tata enterprises with a combined market capitalisation of over $160 billion (Rs. 11, 10,308 crore) as on March 31, 2019.

Companies include Tata Consultancy Services, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Tata Chemicals, Tata Consumer Products, Titan, Tata Capital, Tata Power, Tata Advanced Systems, Indian Hotels and Tata Communications. About AIA AIA Group Limited and its subsidiaries (collectively "AIA" or the "Group") comprise the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. It has a presence in 18 markets in Asia-Pacific – wholly-owned branches and subsidiaries in Hong Kong SAR, Mainland China, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan (China), Vietnam, Brunei, Macau SAR, New Zealand, a 99 per cent subsidiary in Sri Lanka, and a 49 per cent joint venture in India.

The business that is now AIA was first established in Shanghai a century ago in 1919. It is a market leader in the Asia-Pacific region (ex-Japan) based on life insurance premiums and holds leading positions across the majority of its markets. It had total assets of US$284 billion as of 31 December 2019. AIA meets the long-term savings and protection needs of individuals by offering a range of products and services including life insurance, accident and health insurance and savings plans. The Group also provides employee benefits, credit life and pension services to corporate clients. Through an extensive network of agents, partners and employees across Asia-Pacific, AIA serves the holders of more than 36 million individual policies and over 16 million participating members of group insurance schemes.

AIA Group Limited is listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code "1299" with American Depositary Receipts (Level 1) traded on the over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: "AAGIY"). To View the Image Click on the Link Below: David Beckham, AIA's Global Brand Ambassador, will share his simple, doable fitness mantras for holistic living at Tata AIA Life's virtual Health and Wellness event, Sehat ka Rakshakaran PWR PWR