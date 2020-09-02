Left Menu
Development News Edition

Embassy Industrial Park to invest Rs 300 cr to build warehousing project in Gurugram

Embassy Industrial Park on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 300 crore to develop a 40 acre warehousing project at Bilaspur in Gurugram, as demand for storage space has risen from e-commerce players after the outbreak of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 16:00 IST
Embassy Industrial Park to invest Rs 300 cr to build warehousing project in Gurugram
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Embassy Industrial Park on Wednesday announced an investment of Rs 300 crore to develop a 40 acre warehousing project at Bilaspur in Gurugram, as demand for storage space has risen from e-commerce players after the outbreak of COVID-19. "Spread across 40 acres of land, this project will be built with an investment of INR 300 crore. The total covered area of the project is estimated to be approximately 1 million sq ft," Embassy Industrial Parks said.

Good infrastructure and connectivity have made this location as an ideal place for the warehousing facility, it added. This project is an expansion of the existing 25-acre industrial park of Embassy Group at Bilaspur. It is a Bengaluru-based firm.

Leading players from e-commerce, logistics, retail & FMCG are some of the biggest occupiers in this region. Aditya Virwani, COO, Embassy Group said: "With the outstanding success of our project in this location, we are happy to announce the phase II of the industrial park with a bigger facility. There is an increased demand for Grade A industrial parks in the region from manufacturing, FMCG, auto and pharma sectors. At the Embassy, we strive to provide the best in class facilities for our clients." Meanwhile, sources had earlier said Embassy Group was in talks with Indospace and ESR to monetise its warehousing and industrial parks business at an enterprise value of Rs 1,700-2,000 crore.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Group in 2015 formed a joint venture with private equity firm Warburg Pincus to build industrial parks. Property consultant ANAROCK is helping Embassy Group in this proposed warehousing deal.

Embassy Industrial Parks, the joint venture, is developing warehousing projects at Chakan in Pune, Sriperumbudur and Hosur in Tamil Nadu; Farrukhnagar and Bilaspur in Delhi-NCR; and Kothur in Hyderabad. The total portfolio of the JV is 15-16 million sq ft, of which 3-4 million sq ft is operational. Warburg Pincus has a 70 per cent stake, while Embassy Group has 30 per cent shareholding in the JV.

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

SC grants 10-year time to telecos like Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Tata Teleservices for paying Adjusted Gross Revenue-related dues.

Science News Roundup: COVID often goes undiagnosed in hospital workers; Long neglected after landmark discovery and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

World leaders condole Mukherjee's demise; recall his contributions to India's rise as global power

World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, have condoled the demise of former president Pranab Mukherjee, recalling the veteran politicians significant contributions towards strengthening Indias bilateral ties and helping its rise ...

Released from jail, Kafeel Khan fears UP govt may frame him in another case

The Uttar Pradesh government was indulging in Baal Hatth or childlike-stubbornness instead of observing Raj Dharma and could frame him in another case, Dr Kafeel Khan said after being released from Mathura jail late on Tuesday night. He was...

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Ministry of Information Technology bans PUBG and 118 other mobile applications. Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order.PUBG MOBILE...

Vice Prez,PM, Kerala CM pay tribute to Narayana Guru on his birth anniversary

New DelhiThiruvananthapuram, Sep 2 PTIVice President Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to social reformer Sree Narayana Guru on his 164th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Home Minister Amit Shah, Kerala Chief Mini...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020