Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian road sector picking up pace despite multiple headwinds: ICRA

The sector is now at an interesting crossroad, presenting multiple opportunities and risks, it said. "The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has initiated a slew of relief measures like shift from milestone based billing (typically ranging between 45-75 days) to monthly billing and release of retention money/performance security in proportion to the work already executed among others which has immensely supported the road contractors," ICRA said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 02-09-2020 19:27 IST
Indian road sector picking up pace despite multiple headwinds: ICRA

Indian road sector is picking up pace despite multiple headwinds and government's relief measures have helped road contractors, rating agency ICRA said on Wednesday. The sector is now at an interesting crossroad, presenting multiple opportunities and risks, it said.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has initiated a slew of relief measures like shift from milestone based billing (typically ranging between 45-75 days) to monthly billing and release of retention money/performance security in proportion to the work already executed among others which has immensely supported the road contractors," ICRA said in a statement. These initiatives have helped in reducing the cash conversion cycle while also getting the performance guarantees and associated margin money released for execution of projects, it added.

In addition, MORTH and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have also been making payments within 7-15 days post bill certification by independent engineer, ICRA said. Shubham Jain, SVP & Group Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA said, "It is heartening to see positive and proactive steps taken by NHAI with an objective to strengthen the liquidity position of road contractors and developers." This is also reflecting in the way in which road contractors have ramped up execution efforts despite facing multiple headwinds post lockdown, including reverse migration of labour, he said.

"Notwithstanding the high cost of re-mobilising the labour, many contractors made special arrangements to facilitate return of labour due to improved cash conversion cycle from NHAI/MORTH projects," he added..

TRENDING

Maruti Suzuki August sales up 20 pc to 1.16 lakh units

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Scientists develop portable, point-of-care COVID-19 test

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What is Novichok?

Novichok, the nerve agent that Germany says was used to poison Alexei Navalny, a critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin who is in a coma in a Berlin hospital, was developed in the Soviet Union in the 1970s and 1980s. The name Novichok ...

Italy minister's embrace of 'Blackface' memes spotlights racism

For Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio it was a bit of harmless, social media fun, for others it highlighted what some say is a national blindness to insidious racism lurking just under the skin of predominantly white Italy.When Di Maio appeare...

Zimbabwe protest organiser, journalist freed on bail, banned from posting on Twitter

A Zimbabwe opposition politician and a journalist detained for more than a month on suspicion of planning anti-government protests over corruption and the worst economic crisis in more than a decade were released on bail on Wednesday.Jacob ...

BBC reinstates Rule Britannia! singalong after backlash

The BBC on Wednesday reversed its controversial decision to scrap the lyrics of two patriotic songs during its annual end-of-summer concert, saying it had found a way around the problem a day after its new director-general took office. Brit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020