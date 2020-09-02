Curbs on weapon imports, military platforms offer good opportunity to domestic forging units: AIFI

The curbs on imports of weapons and military platforms announced by the government recently offer a good opportunity to the domestic forging industry as it can divert the additional capacity in catering to the requirements of the defence sector, a top industry official has said. Facing the twin blow of slowdown in the automotive sector and then coronavirus-induced lockdown, most of the forging units are expected to utilise only 50 per cent of their capacity for the next six months, as per the Association of Indian Forging Industry (AIFI). The automotive sector accounts for almost 80 per cent of the forging units' total business.

The vehicle production declined 14.71 per cent to 2.63 crore units in 2019-20, compared with 3.09 crore vehicles in 2018-19. While in the April-June 2020 quarter, it plunged 79.3 per cent to 14,86,694 units as compared 72,13,045 vehicles in the first quarter of 2019-20 as the automobile companies' manufacturing plants remain shut for almost two months due to the lockdown. "The additional capacity can cater to the requirement of the defence sector, which will come out of the recent government decision.

"Besides, a lot of OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) are looking to stop imports from China, and that is another area for the capacity utilisation," AIFI President S Muralishankar told PTI. He said business from defence is going to have long-term gains for the domestic players.

Muralishankar said exporters can take advantage of the situation arising out of the China issue, adding that North America and Europe that were importing from China are now diverting their import to India. Though the installed capacity increased by nearly 4.5 per cent to an estimated 47 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 as against 45 lakh tonnes in the earlier fiscal, the industry produced around 24 per cent less at 23.50 lakh tonnes in the previous fiscal as compared to 30 lakh tonnes in 2019-20.

Muralishankar said that the business was "slowly" picking up, especially for the companies that are primarily exports-driven and also for those that cater to passenger vehicles, two-wheelers and tractor segments. The commercial vehicles segment remains an area where the forging units are having capacity at 50 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level, he added. "The export units, which are currently at 80 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level, are already getting orders on schedule," he added. However, the availability of the labour remains a challenge, as a lot of the migrant workers who had left for their native places have not come back. While some of them are reluctant to return in the face of the pandemic, others are held up because of the non-availability of transport services.

With a good monsoon, the rural economy is doing well and with demand for agricultural products, things are expected to improve by October-November, he said. According to an industry note, overall, there are opportunities from the defence sector and the metro sector while already both Japanese and South Korean companies are looking at moving their business out of China.

"If the industry is able to capitalise on that and if the scrappage policy is announced, the forging Industry production can cross 30 lakh tonnes by 2021-22," it said.