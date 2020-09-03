Left Menu
Govt invests $20million to redevelop Golden Bay’s Port Tarakohe

Updated: 03-09-2020 08:31 IST
The project will also improve Golden Bay’s resilience in the event of a natural disaster or Civil Defence emergency.  Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government has announced an investment of up to $20 million to redevelop Golden Bay's Port Tarakohe.

The investment was announced today by the Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and will assist with the cost of the port's redevelopment, along with additional funding from the Tasman District Council and industry.

Winston Peters says the investment will provide a major boost to the region.

"The project will have significant flow-on effects to the industry and the community, creating hundreds of additional jobs long term, both onshore and on the vessels," Mr Peters says.

"The redevelopment will open up access to commercial marine berths while creating more working wharf space, a new food-grade wharf area and harbour master building.

"This will help boost export earnings by allowing the region's mussel farming industry to expand. This will result in a seven-fold increase in production by Golden Bay's mussel farms over the next ten years," Mr Peters says.

"The new port is also expected to create a greater demand for support services, such as boat maintenance and marine engineering."

It is not only the commercial sector which will benefit from the redevelopment of Port Tarakohe.

"Tourism is important to Golden Bay and the region, and its beaches and natural beauty are a magnet for visitors. The new port will separate the commercial and recreational berths and create a recreational marina," Winston Peters says.

The project will also improve Golden Bay's resilience in the event of a natural disaster or Civil Defence emergency.

The Port Tarakohe redevelopment is expected to take two years to complete.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

