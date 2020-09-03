RBI approves appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as MD, CEO of South Indian Bank

RBI approves appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as MD, CEO of South Indian BankPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 10:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 10:24 IST
Private sector lender South Indian Bank on Thursday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as its MD and CEO with effect from October 1
Ramakrishnan had retired from ICICI Bank as Senior General Manager at Strategic Project Group on May 30, 2020, and joined the South Indian Bank as an advisor on July 1, 2020
RBI has approved the appointment of Murali Ramakrishnan as Managing Director and CEO of the bank for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2020, the Kerala-based South Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing During his tenure at ICICI Bank, in the last assignment, Ramakrishnan was heading a business transformation project of small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) business. Shares of South Indian Bank were trading 1.65 per cent higher at Rs 7.38 apiece on the BSE.
- READ MORE ON:
- Reserve Bank of India
- South Indian Bank
- Murali Ramakrishnan
- ICICI Bank
- Kerala
- BSE