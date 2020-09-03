Dr Reddy's launches generic Concerta in US market

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI): Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. on Thursday announced the launch of Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets USP, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Concerta, in various strengths, in the USA market.

The drug was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), a press release from the drug maker said. Concerta is indicated to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

TheConcertabrand and generic market had U.S. sales of approximately USD 1.159 billion MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in June 2020, Dr Reddy's said quoting market reports. Dr. Reddys Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended- Release Tablets, USP are available in strengths of 18 mg, 27 mg, 36 mg, and 54 mg tablets in bottle count sizes of 100, it said.