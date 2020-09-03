Left Menu
Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on soft demand

Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for September delivery fell by Rs 31, or 1.69 per cent, to Rs 1,802 per quintal with an open interest of 34,100 lots. Likewise, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery eased by Rs 12, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 1,827 per quintal in 11,860 lots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 13:30 IST
New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Cottonseed oil cake prices on Thursday declined by Rs 31 to Rs 1,802 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets tracking a weak trend in spot market. Analysts said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for September delivery fell by Rs 31, or 1.69 per cent, to Rs 1,802 per quintal with an open interest of 34,100 lots. Likewise, cottonseed oil cake for December delivery eased by Rs 12, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 1,827 per quintal in 11,860 lots.

