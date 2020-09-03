Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland's deputy PM says closing coal mines is inevitable

Poland will close its coal mines in the coming decades as phasing out the fossil fuel is inevitable in light of the European Union's climate policies, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 03-09-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 14:43 IST
Poland's deputy PM says closing coal mines is inevitable

Poland will close its coal mines in the coming decades as phasing out the fossil fuel is inevitable in light of the European Union's climate policies, Deputy Prime Minister Jacek Sasin said on Thursday. Poland generates most of its electricity from burning coal, which has become costly due to rising prices of carbon emission permits. The industry has also struggled with falling demand for coal, which accelerated during the COVID-19 lockdown because the country used less power.

On top of that, many miners caught COVID-19 and some mining operations were temporarily closed or reduced. The government, together with coal mining trade unions, aims to work out a restructuring plan for the industry by the end of September. It had planned to close two coal mines, but dropped the plan following pressure from the unions.

"The process of closing mines is inevitable, as it is very much related to the EU's energy and climate policies. This process will last for a few decades and over that period coal mines will be closed," Sasin told private radio RMF. Poland is the only EU country that has not pledged to be carbon neutral by 2050, with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party arguing it needs more time and significant funds to switch to a zero-emissions economy.

But research by Greenpeace shows Poland could phase out coal by 2035 in a business-as-usual scenario. Sasin also raised a question mark over a planned investment in a new open-pit lignite mine in Zloczew in central Poland.

"This is an issue of environmental permits. The other question is whether in 20-30 years we will need such an investment," Sasin said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan officials primed for talks with Taliban after deal on prisoners -sources

Afghan negotiators and senior officials will fly to Doha for peace talks with the Taliban after the two sides reached a compromise over the release of prisoners, diplomatic and government sources said. All but seven of the 5,000 prisoners w...

Senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan urges Sonia to appoint Adhir as Bengal PCC chief

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and senior Congress leader Abdul Mannan has urged party president Sonia Gandhi to appoint Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury as the next West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee chief, sources said on Thursday...

Govt revises list, 38 coal blocks to be auctioned for commercial mining: Coal Ministry

The Coal Ministry on Thursday said it has revised the list of mines to be auctioned for commercial mining and now 38 blocks would go under the hammer instead of 41 mines announced earlier. The revision in the list includes addition of three...

Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine

French drugmaker Sanofi and Britains GlaxoSmithKline said they had started a clinical trial of their protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, and aimed to reach the final testing stage by December.If the results are conclusive, Sanofi and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020