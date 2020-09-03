Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Tata Power on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 490 crore from the Ministry of Defence to supply two Pinaka regiments

Pinaka regiment is a system of rocket launchers. "We are pleased to inform you that the Strategic Engineering Division (SED) of the company has signed the Pinaka 3 contract with the Ministry of Defence, Government of India," a BSE statement said. Pinaka Multi Barrel Launcher Rocket System is an all-weather indirect fire artillery rocket system

According to the statement, the contract is awarded for two regiments of Pinaka Multiple Rocket Launcher System.