Left Menu
Development News Edition

OYO Rolls out Discounts for Students Appearing for JEE, NEET and Other State Examinations, Sets up Email Helpline for Seamless Bookings

In the past couple of months, the hospitality chain has facilitated accommodation support to international tourists, repatriated Indians as part of ‘Vande Bharat Mission’, engaged with multiple foreign embassies and diplomatic missions in India. As India moves forward with precautions to help the economy bounce back amid the pandemic, nearly 24 lakh aspiring students are set to appear for JEE-Main and NEET 2020 exams, with many hailing from smaller towns and cities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:00 IST
OYO Rolls out Discounts for Students Appearing for JEE, NEET and Other State Examinations, Sets up Email Helpline for Seamless Bookings
OYO Image Credit: ANI

The company aims to support 24 lakh students across 300+ cities through this initiative New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Further to the Government of India's announcement, JEE-Main exams commenced on September 01, 2020. In the coming weeks, NEET 2020 and other state-level examinations are also scheduled to be held pan India. Extending its support towards the Ministry of Education and local government authorities, OYO, the world's leading hospitality chain has rolled out discounts on its app and website for students appearing for these national entrance as well as state exams. To further support parents, guardians, and students with the convenience of booking safe and quality accommodation, OYO has also set up an email helpline students_stay@oyorooms.com. This initiative is a part of OYO's ongoing efforts to serve the larger community dealing with various uncertainties and challenges due to COVID-19. In the past couple of months, the hospitality chain has facilitated accommodation support to international tourists, repatriated Indians as part of 'Vande Bharat Mission', engaged with multiple foreign embassies and diplomatic missions in India.

As India moves forward with precautions to help the economy bounce back amid the pandemic, nearly 24 lakh aspiring students are set to appear for JEE-Main and NEET 2020 exams, with many hailing from smaller towns and cities. To support these students in their endeavors, the Union Minister of Education, Government of India, Shri. Ramesh Pokhiyal 'Nishank' appealed to local government authorities to support these aspirants. Keeping in mind the welfare of the students as well as their parents and guardians in the present situation, OYO has promised to support India's aspiring young students with accommodation requirements across 300 cities, including important examination centers like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Delhi NCR, among many others. Coaching institutes like NEET Advisor have partnered with OYO to ensure that their stay is looked after while the students can focus completely on preparing for the exam. OYO asset owners across the country are also ensuring that they provide a comfortable environment for the students so that they avoid stepping out of the hotel as far as possible.

Students or their parents can easily book an OYO hotel with the Sanitised Stays tag near their examination center by redeeming the coupon code 'OYO4Students' across OYO's booking platforms including the app, website, and email helpline. Speaking about OYO's contribution to support aspiring students across India, Rohit Kapoor, CEO - OYO India & South Asia said, "Every year, several aspiring young students prepare for years and apply for these entrance exams. This year has been particularly challenging for everyone, especially these ambitious students who are ready to take a leap of faith and build a stronger, more resilient India for tomorrow. Many students across the country travel far and wide, even from smaller towns and cities to their respective Examination Centres spread across the country. Given the current circumstances with an active pandemic at play, we, at OYO, wanted to make this journey a tad bit easier for all students and their families by supporting them with quality, standardized, and safe accommodation at affordable prices. This is our effort in ensuring that India's aspiring young talent can focus on their academics rather than other contributing stresses during the pandemic. We would like to thank our asset partners for their continued support in helping us serve the community at large." He adds, "Through our app, website, or email helpline, students and their parents can book an OYO hotel close to their examination center at a reasonable price and we'll take care of the rest. Even during times like this, we salute the spirit of these 2.4 million students who are geared up to take their first step towards a better future and a brighter India." OYO rolled out several initiatives to ensure the health and safety of its guests with the introduction of Sanitised Stays, thereby implementing minimal touch policies for check-ins, check-outs as well as enabling digital payments. OYO also joined forces with Unilever, the global consumer goods company, to further enhance its sanitization efforts across OYO's properties. Unilever's R&D team is also working with OYO to co-create Standard Operating Procedures for cleaning to maximize the positive effects of its products. OYO properties where these operating procedures are used will display a tag on booking pages to show Unilever products have been used in cleaning services. This global partnership began in India and is scheduled to go live across Indonesia, Vietnam, the US, LATAM, and Europe.

Recently, understanding that during such times, when the world is adapting to newer ways of living alongside the virus, through digital and tech-based solutions, OYO launched Yo! Help, a 24*7 real-time chat assistant for guests with a valid booking across its hotels and homes globally. Through this technology, the hospitality chain is set to enable seamless experiences throughout the consumer journey, right from the post-booking to post-checkout or cancellation phases. About OYO Hotels & Homes Opening its doors in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes, a young hotel startup, today is the world's leading chain of hotels and homes. OYO today operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries, including the U.S., Europe, U.K., India, Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Tuk-tuk warriors: the abuse victims who rode to women's rescue in lockdown India

As the coronavirus kept virtually everyone at home, Talat Jahan was busily crisscrossing the slums in her black-and-yellow rickshaw - on a lockdown mission to help women suffering abuse and hunger in her central Indian city.Jahan, 29, a dom...

Hong Kong's mass testing finds only few cases

Only six people in Hong Kong have tested positive for the coronavirus out of a batch of 128,000 residents who had undergone the mass-testing programme that began on Tuesday. Four of the six were previous coronavirus patients who had been di...

EU finance ministers will discuss recovery, own resources at Berlin meeting - Scholz

European finance ministers will discuss at a meeting in Berlin next week the implementation of a 750 billion euro recovery package and how to give the EU its own fiscal resources to pay back joint debt, German Finance Minister Olaf Schulz s...

Norway wealth fund to test business model of biggest CO2 emitters

Norways 1.2 trillion wealth fund will ask the companies in its portfolio that emit the most carbon dioxide CO2 for more detailed climate-related data in order to understand the risk posed to its investments, a top official said. The worlds ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020