Bengal govt urges potato sellers to cap price at Rs 27 per kg

Amid a rise in potato prices in West Bengal, the state government's enforcement department officials visited several markets in the city and warned of action if retail traders are found selling the tuber above Rs 27 a kg from Friday. At present, the Jyoti variety of potato is being sold at Rs 32-34 per kg.

The margin between potato prices at cold storage and retail market should not be more than Rs 5 per kg, an official of the enforcement department said. "You cannot sell Jyoti variety potato over Rs 27 per kg from tomorrow and action will be taken if you do not follow this," the official told a trader while visiting a market here.

He also asked potato sellers to maintain proper accounts of purchase as these documents could be scrutinised if required. Traders, however, pointed out they cannot sell at the ceiling price of Rs 27 a kg when their procurement cost is "higher" than that.

Last week, the government had asked traders to ensure that the retail price of the tuber is brought down to Rs 25 a kg. The state government, in a meeting with potato trade bodies and cold storages, had decided that a maximum of seven days would be allowed to ensure that the retail price of potato becomes Rs 25 a kg.

A meeting of the market task force may be held during the day to assess the demand-supply situation of potato in the state..