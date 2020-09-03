Left Menu
Development News Edition

FM Sitharaman asks banks to roll out loan resolution schemes by mid-September

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked bankers to roll out loan resolution schemes by September 15 and COVID-19 related distress must not impact their assessment of borrowers' creditworthiness.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 16:34 IST
FM Sitharaman asks banks to roll out loan resolution schemes by mid-September
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked bankers to roll out loan resolution schemes by September 15 and COVID-19 related distress must not impact their assessment of borrowers' creditworthiness. She said lenders must immediately put in place board-approved policies for resolution, identifying eligible borrowers and reach out to them.

There should be a quick implementation of a sustained resolution plan by lenders for the revival of every viable business, said Sitharaman during a review meeting with heads of scheduled commercial banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). An official statement said the lenders assured that they are ready with their resolution policies, have started the process of identifying and reaching out to eligible borrowers and that they will comply with timelines stipulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The Ministry of Finance has also been engaging with RBI to ensure that the lenders are assisted by RBI in the resolution process. The Finance Minister also reviewed the progress made by various lenders under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS), Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme (PCGS) 2.0 and Sub-ordinate Debt Scheme announced as part of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan.

She asked lenders to try and extend the maximum possible relief to borrowers before the festive season. An amount of Rs 1.58 lakh crore was sanctioned as on August 31 under ECLGS of which more than Rs 1.11 lakh crore has been disbursed. Under PCGS 2.0, bonds and commercial papers (CPs) of Rs 25,055.5 crore have been approved for purchase by public sector banks, of which Rs 13,318.5 crore amounting to more than 53 per cent of the portfolio pertains to bonds/CPs rated below AA-minus.

The scheme has thus been a crucial intervention for lower-rated bonds/CPs. Sitharaman appreciated the efforts of banks and NBFCs during the lockdown in effective implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana and the Aatmanirbhar Bharat related measures.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. troops start extended exercises in Lithuania amid tensions over Belarus

U.S. troops and tanks will arrive in Lithuania on Friday for a two-month deployment near the Belarus border, in a move the government said was not a message to its Russian-backed neighbour, where protests continue over a disputed election. ...

COVID-19 patients in home isolation up by 43 pc in Delhi with rise in new cases

The number of COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Delhi has increased by 43 per cent as active cases rose by 50 per cent in a month, according to Delhi government data. The city reported 10,596 active cases on August 1. Of them, 5,660 we...

Rajdhani Express stranded, goods train services disrupted in J'khand due to Tana Bhagat stir

Ranchi-bound Rajdhani Express and several goods trains were stranded for hours on Thursday as over 250 Tana Bhagats put up an economic blockade at Tori junction in Jharkhands Latehar district, demanding land rights and amendment of the Chot...

CCI approves 6.51% stake acquisition by SABIC in Clariant AG

The Competition Commission of India CCI approves incremental acquisition by SABIC International Holdings B.V. SABIC BV in Clariant AG under Section 311 of the Competition Act, 2002, on 2nd September 2020.The Proposed Combination relates to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020