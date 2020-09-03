Left Menu
Trains stranded, Railways asks Jharkhand govt to remove Tana Bhagat protestors from tracks

"I would like to draw your kind attention on the subject and request that suitable instructions may please be issued to all concerned state officials to avoid disruption in the train operation due to public agitations," he said. The Ranchi-bound Rajdhani Express and nearly 70 goods trains have been stranded for hours on Thursday as over 250 Tana Bhagats put up a blockade at Tori junction in Jharkhand's Latehar district, demanding land rights and amendment of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, an official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:34 IST
The Railways has asked the Jharkhand government to remove Tana Bhagat protestors from tracks at Tori station and clear the way for New Delhi-Ranchi special Rajdhani Express and dozens of goods trains stuck for hours. The General Manager of Hajipur division of the East Central Railway has written to the Jharkhand chief secretary to remove the people from the tracks immediately.

"Up & Down train movement has been completely disrupted in Barkakana-Garwa Road section due to public agitation at Tori station, blocking both Up and Down track from 17.10 hrs of 02.9.2020 and still continuing," he has said in his letter. The GM has also highlighted how such frequent disruptions have affected movement of trains in the past in the state.

"Such frequent disruption in train movement in Jharkhand is severely affecting freight and passenger train operation and supply of coal to various important government power houses, affecting economy of the country as well as causing great inconvenience to common public. "I would like to draw your kind attention on the subject and request that suitable instructions may please be issued to all concerned state officials to avoid disruption in the train operation due to public agitations," he said.

The Ranchi-bound Rajdhani Express and nearly 70 goods trains have been stranded for hours on Thursday as over 250 Tana Bhagats put up a blockade at Tori junction in Jharkhand's Latehar district, demanding land rights and amendment of the Chotanagpur Tenancy Act, an official said. Tana Bhagats belong to a tribal community in Jharkhand's Gumla district and are followers of Mahatma Gandhi’s principles. They reject the practices of spirit worship and sacrifice and live a simple life. The Rajdhani Express was stopped at Daltonganj railway station around 5.30 am, while the goods trains were stranded on the Barkakana-Barwadih rail route of the East Central Railway (ECR), he said.

