INI Farms introduces QR code for fruits to trace their place of origin

Horticulture company INI Farms on Thursday introduced an origin traceability feature for all its fruits in the international and domestic market through the technology called 'FruitRoute'. Every fruit under the brand 'Kimaye' can now be traced back to its source by scanning the dynamic QR code on it, INI Farms said in a statement.

The feature provides farmer-level traceability to the end-consumer, providing consumers the footprint data of the journey of each fruit from pre-harvest till market shelf. INI Farms Chairman and Managing Director Pankaj Khandelwal said, "Consumers have become more conscious about food safety, safe and hygienic handling, and use of sustainable farming methods such as drip irrigation. The traceability feature is the transparent mechanism to share sustainable and ethical agriculture practices of our farmers." He added that with the traceability feature, consumers not only are able to trace back the fruit, all parts of the supply chain can track a fruit's journey and address issues that may have arisen.

This feature is currently available for pomegranates, arils and coconut, he said adding that the company will add QR code for bananas from December onwards. The traceability feature also creates operational efficiency by reaching the source of any problem within two hours.

INI Farms works with over 5,000 farmers and exports pomegranate, banana and cut fruits, among others, from over 35 countries..