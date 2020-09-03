Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greek economy sees record slump, reversing hard-won gains

The record slump, announced by statistics service ELSTAT on Thursday, confirmed expectations for a sharp contraction over the second and third quarters, induced by the lockdown that authorities imposed in March to contain the coronavirus. The data showed tourism, the economy's main driver, had taken a severe hit from COVID-related travel restrictions, and among euro zone countries only Spain's economy, with an 18.5% drop in gross domestic product, performed worse in the second quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 17:53 IST
Greek economy sees record slump, reversing hard-won gains

Greece's GDP shrank 14% between April and June, marking the steepest quarterly contraction in at least 25 years and threatening to undermine a decade of hard-won gains for the recently bailed-out economy. The record slump, announced by statistics service ELSTAT on Thursday, confirmed expectations for a sharp contraction over the second and third quarters, induced by the lockdown that authorities imposed in March to contain the coronavirus.

The data showed tourism, the economy's main driver, had taken a severe hit from COVID-related travel restrictions, and among euro zone countries only Spain's economy, with an 18.5% drop in gross domestic product, performed worse in the second quarter. Greece lost about a quarter of its output during its 2010-2018 debt crisis, which rocked the euro zone and forced it into bailouts in exchange for unpopular austerity-focused reforms.

However, during that period the economy's worst quarterly contraction, in the first three months of 2009, was a comparatively modest 4.7%, according to ELSTAT. Greece emerged from its third bailout in August 2018.

It still has the highest debt to GDP ratio and was looking forward to a strong recovery this year, but with the impact of the pandemic the economy is now expected to shrink up to 10% in 2020. On an annual basis, it contracted 15.2% in the second quarter. TOURISM HIT

Last year, tourism revenues totalled 19 billion euros. The sector accounts for about 18 percent of GDP and one in five jobs. Greece did not start easing travel restrictions until May, just before its peak tourism season kicked in, and in the second quarter exports of services - which include tourism receipts - fell 48.3% from the first.

"Mediterranean countries have suffered a huge blow. In the main European cities, including Athens, there are no tourists at all," Grigoris Tassios, president of the Greek hotels association told Reuters. "There were zero tourism revenues in the second quarter," he added, forecasting 3 billion euros in 2020 as a whole.

The data also showed that consumer spending dropped 11.3% as business activity came to a standstill, while bank deposits rose. Data from electronic transactions and tax receipts would help offset the impact on tourism, the government said, reaffirming its estimate for an 8% GDP contraction this year. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has forecast a strong economic rebound next year.

Nikos Magginas, chief economist at National Bank, was also relatively upbeat, saying Greece's economic rebound had been faster than other southern European countries once restrictions had been lifted. But hoteliers' projections were gloomier.

"We will need three years to return to the 2019 tourism performance," Emannuel Giannoulis, vice president of the hoteliers association said.

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India catches fire off Sri Lanka

An oil tanker carrying crude from Kuwait to India caught fire off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka, leaving one of its 23 crew members missing and another injured, according to media reports on Thursday. The Indian Coast Guard pressed into ac...

Corporate revenues slides 31% in Q1, profit margin drop not as stark: Icra

Corporate revenues declined by 31 per cent in the June quarter, but profit margins decreased by a lesser degree to 3.6 per cent in the April-June period, a report said on Thursday. Domestic rating agency Icra analysed financial results of 4...

India's armed forces capable of dealing with Chinese actions in best suitable ways: Gen Rawat

Indias armed forces are capable of handling aggressive Chinese actions in best suitable ways, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Thursday, remarks that came against the backdrop of Chinas attempts to change the status quo in cer...

Domestic pvt players should set up OFB-like ammunition production facility: senior Army official

The Indian Army expects domestic private players to establish an ammunition production set-up parallel to the existing government-run Ordnance Factory Board OFB, a senior official said on Thursday. The Army also expects timeliness, quality ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020