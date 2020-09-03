ILFS Engineering loss narrows to Rs 14 cr in Q4FY20

ILFS Engineering & Construction Company on Thursday reported narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 13.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company incurred a loss of Rs 127.17 crore in January-March period of 2018-19, it said in a filing to BSE.

Total income remained almost flat at Rs 190.44 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 191.34 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenditure fell to Rs 188.66 crore from Rs 308.53 crore in March quarter 2018-19. In 2019-20, the company's loss narrowed to Rs 405.06 crore as against Rs 2,042.78 crore a year ago.