Team NTPC emerges as winner at National Management Games 2020

Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI): Team NTPC Vallur from Tamil Nadu has overcome stiff challenge to emerge as winner at the recently concludedAIMA Chanakya (Business Simulation Game)National Management Games(NMG)2020, an all India competition for corporates.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 19:01 IST
Hyderabad, Sep 3 (PTI): Team NTPC Vallur from Tamil Nadu has overcome stiff challenge to emerge as winner at the recently concludedAIMA Chanakya (Business Simulation Game)National Management Games(NMG)2020, an all India competition for corporates. The competition was organized by All IndiaManagementAssociation, a NTPC press release said on Thursday.

The victory was also significant since NTPC won the prestigious NMG for the first time in five years. The team from NTPC Vallur, Tamil Nadu achieved the feat of being crowned the national champion after competing against teams from 112 organisations from different parts of the country, it said.

Team NTPC Vallur qualified for the regional rounds, which was held online and subsequently qualified for the finals. AIMA Chanakya National Management Games, an online Business Simulation Game, conducted every year is aimed at ensuring that participating executives from various industries get an introduction to the complexities of running an organisation and gain expertise and skills from this event.

NMG which was held between July 20 and September 1 has been conducted in 2 levels---one at the Regional round (includes two sub-levels: preliminary and regional final), and the second is the final round, according to the release.

