Railofy raises Rs 7 cr from Chiratae Ventures

Startup Railofy on Thursday said it has raised Rs 7 crore from Chiratae Ventures. The company provides alternate travel options to train passengers whose tickets do not get confirmed. It plans to scale up its presence across India with this round of seed funding. "This platform is dedicated to every railway passenger who could not finish their journey because of an unconfirmed ticket. Thus leaving them with either expensive alternatives, dealing with unreliable agents, or altogether cancelling their plans. We aim to replace these derailed experiences with stories of convenience and comfort, affordable and timely travel," Railofy co-founder Rohan Dedhia said in a statement. If a ticket is not confirmed post chart preparation, Railofy provides a flight close to the price of the train ticket or bus for nominal prices

The price for flight or bus is fixed at the time of purchasing wait list (WL) or reservation against cancellation (RAC) protection itself which ensures that passengers are shielded from last-minute rising fares, Dedhia said

"Chiratae's funding validates our belief that the problem of wait list in India can be solved indigenously using a technology-led business model," he said. According to Railofy, WL/RAC tickets affect over 30 crore railway passenger trips annually.