Left Menu
Development News Edition

India’s ban on Chinese APPs not beneficial to anyone: China

India's move came amid fresh border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh. Responding to a question on India's fresh ban on Chinese apps at a Commerce Ministry briefing here, spokesman Gao Feng said, “the Indian side abused the concept of 'national security' and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies, violating relevant World Trade Organisation rules.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:24 IST
India’s ban on Chinese APPs not beneficial to anyone: China
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

China on Thursday said India's decision to ban 118 Chinese APPs is not beneficial to the Indian users nor to China's businesses and claimed it violated WTO rules. India on Wednesday banned 118 more mobile apps with Chinese links, including the popular game PUBG, citing data privacy concerns and a threat to national security, taking the total count of Chinese-linked mobile apps banned by New Delhi to 224. India's move came amid fresh border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh.

Responding to a question on India's fresh ban on Chinese apps at a Commerce Ministry briefing here, spokesman Gao Feng said, "the Indian side abused the concept of 'national security' and adopted discriminatory restrictive measures against Chinese companies, violating relevant World Trade Organisation rules. China urges India to correct its wrong practices." "China-India economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial and win-win. It is hoped that the two countries will jointly maintain the hard-won cooperation and development situation and create an open and fair business environment for international investors and service providers, including Chinese companies," state-run CGTN quoted Gao as saying. At a separate Chinese Foreign Ministry briefing, spokesperson Hua Chunying in her reaction to the ban on Chinese apps, said, "The Indian user's rights and interests are first harmed. And, Chinese business's rights and interests will also be harmed. So, what India has done is not beneficial to anyone." She also noted that the US State Department on the same day cited New Delhi's ban and called on other countries to join India to roll out the clean network initiative. "So, I don't know if there is any correlation or interaction between India and the US," she claimed.

"But India is an ancient civilisation with wise people. They should know what the US has done in cyber security for example Dirtbox, prism, Irritant Horn, Muscular and under-sea cable tapping…Indian people must have the wisdom to tell whether the US practice on cybersecurity is clean or dirty," Hua said. "We hope India could stay committed to its precious independence in decision-making," she said.

"We hope the people of China and the people of India can conduct normal exchange or cooperation in all sectors. And they should not because of temporary short-sightedness hurt the long-term interests of both countries and peoples," she said, any avoiding any reference to the border tensions. Stating that India and China are ancient civilisations with splendid cultures and the exchange between the two sides have been going on for thousands of years, she referred to the popularity of Nobel Laureate, Rabindranath Tagore in China and referred to his poem "we misread the world".

"Also, Yoga is becoming more and more popular in China including myself. I am very fond of Indian culture. But we do not think that Indian culture or the poems or other things are infiltrating here or are posing any threat to the Chinese culture," she said. She said the intermingling of different cultures is conducive to promoting people's mutual understanding and friendship.

"So, we hope that the Indian side can bear in mind the friendship of the two peoples and long-term interests and work to promote bilateral exchange and cooperation," the spokesperson said..

TRENDING

Reliance's acquisition of Future Group to strengthen its retail footprint: Moody's

PUBG banned in India along with 118 other mobile apps; Check complete list here

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Rains in several parts of India; 2 killed in UP, normal life affected in HP’s Hamirpur

Rain and thundershowers lashed a large part of the country on Thursday as two people died in Uttar Pradesh after their house collapsed, while normal life was affected in Himachal Pradeshs Hamirpur, which also witnessed strong winds. But t...

Make COVID recovery ‘a true turning point’ for people and planet, Guterres urges, called for concerted action by G20

Addressing ministers at a virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from COVID-19 on Thursday, the UN chief said that the world is confronting two urgent crises COVID-19 and climate change. Let us tackle both and leave future generations wi...

Girl killed when car fleeing Chicago police crashes into car

A car fleeing a police traffic stop crashed into a vehicle on Chicagos South Side, killing a 10-year-old girl and critically injuring her younger brother, police said. Wednesday afternoons crash came as DaKaria Spicer was riding with her fa...

Ex-Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street banks push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ko...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020