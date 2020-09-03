Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling bucks recent trends, falling against euro and dollar

However, GBP investors will be unable to ignore the Brexit risk forever," Nguyen said. The Bank of England's deputy governor, Dave Ramsden, said on Wednesday that the level of British economic output would permanently be about 1.5 percentage points lower than it would be had it not been for the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 03-09-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2020 20:45 IST
Sterling bucks recent trends, falling against euro and dollar

The pound extended its falls against the dollar on Thursday and was set for its biggest fall against the euro in three weeks, hit by a stronger dollar, bleak economic outlook and lack of progress in Brexit negotiations.

Having risen versus the weaker dollar throughout July and August, the pound fell as the dollar strengthened in the first days of September. Sterling extended these losses against the dollar on Thursday, down around 0.5% on the day at $1.3284 by 1449 GMT .

The pound also fell versus the euro, down around 0.4% at 89.13 pence per euro. After the euro hit $1.20 earlier this week, it has retreated as the market grew concerned that euro strength was a problem for the European Central Bank.

Kit Juckes, head of FX strategy at Societe Generale, said that Wednesday's slump in euro-sterling, to as low as 0.88745, was a correction after the euro rally, and that when the focus returns to domestic factors, euro-sterling will rise back above 90. "This is a pair that ought to be trading somewhere in the low 90s really while we wait to find out what kind of Brexit we're finally going to get and then see what kind of an economic recovery we get," he said.

JPMorgan said that there was about a one in three chance of the UK's transition period with the European Union ending without a trade deal being agreed. The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said that Britain had not changed its position on key sticking points in Brexit trade talks and that he was "worried and disappointed".

But a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said these comments were misleading. "Over the past few days sterling was able to benefit from a EUR and USD weakness. At the same time investors seem to be ignoring idiosyncratic factors," wrote Commerzbank FX strategist Thu Lan Nguyen in a note to clients.

"Things are still not looking great as far as Brexit is concerned," she said, referring specifically to comments by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey about a lack of progress on the issue of equivalence for the financial services sector. "Following four years of Brexit drama, the market seems immune to this. However, GBP investors will be unable to ignore the Brexit risk forever," Nguyen said.

The Bank of England's deputy governor, Dave Ramsden, said on Wednesday that the level of British economic output would permanently be about 1.5 percentage points lower than it would be had it not been for the pandemic. More than one-in-10 British shops stand empty.

TRENDING

Will The Grand Tour premiere on Sept 4? Know more on Season 5’s airing

Mindhunter Season 3: Why viewers need to wait longer, series likely to continue till Season 5

Samsung Life Unstoppable event: Tab A7, Galaxy Fit 2, A42 5G and more products unveiled

Amazfit Band 5 with AMOLED display,15-day battery life now available for pre-order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Make COVID recovery ‘a true turning point’ for people and planet, Guterres urges, called for concerted action by G20

Addressing ministers at a virtual meeting on sustainable recovery from COVID-19 on Thursday, the UN chief said that the world is confronting two urgent crises COVID-19 and climate change. Let us tackle both and leave future generations wi...

Ex-Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street banks push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Ko...

French spy master joins effort to deliver Lebanese reforms, sources say

Frances intelligence chief has joined efforts to push Lebanon to deliver a new government and reforms, Lebanese sources said on Thursday, buttressing President Emmanuel Macrons bid to pull the country out of a devastating economic crisis. M...

FACTBOX-How might West respond to Russia over Navalny poisoning?

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said Germany will consult its NATO allies about how to respond to findings by a German military laboratory that Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was poisoned with a Soviet-style nerve agent. Russia is already under...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020