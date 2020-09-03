Left Menu
Govt committed to safety of bankers: Finmin

Taking cognisance of a bank employee being manhandled recently, the finance ministry has assured that the government is committed to the safety of bankers and swift action will be taken against the person involved in the incident. The incident of manhandling of a banker of State Bank of India (SBI) was reported from Wardha district of Maharashtra earlier this week.

Earlier in June, a police constable in Surat, Gujarat allegedly manhandled a female employee of Canara Bank. Santoshi Kumari of Saroli branch of Canara Bank was allegedly abused and pushed for not being able to print passbook as the printer was not working. "Incidence of manhandling of banker Amol Gedam at Wardha Dt is condemnable. Senior Bankers are in touch with local authorities who have assured full support. Swift Action as per law will be taken. Govt. committed to safety of Bankers!," the Department of Financial Services said in a tweet.

There has been a rising number of such incidents but top management of banks and the government have done very little to provide a sense of safety and security at the workplace, said National Organisation of Bank Workers vice president Ashwani Rana. Such incidents need to be dealt with swiftly to instil confidence among the banker community, he added.

