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Bernardo Silva to Bid Farewell to Manchester City

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva will leave the club at the end of the season as a free agent, confirmed assistant manager Pep Lijnders. Silva, known for his versatility and skill, has been pivotal in City's successes, including six Premier League titles and the Champions League.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 03:59 IST
Bernardo Silva to Bid Farewell to Manchester City
Bernardo Silva

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva will part ways with the club at the close of the season, as per assistant manager Pep Lijnders' announcement on Sunday. The Portuguese international leaves with a decorated tenure of six Premier League titles and the Champions League, exiting as a free agent.

Pep Guardiola, hindered by a touchline suspension, has lauded Silva's unique contributions, labeling him "irreplaceable." Since his arrival from AS Monaco in 2017 for a substantial fee, Silva has amassed 450 club appearances, becoming a central figure under Guardiola's regime.

In pursuit of a domestic treble, City recently secured the League Cup and are striving to close a nine-point gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal, with eight matches to reverse the deficit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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