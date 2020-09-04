Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street

Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street bank's push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile. Earlier this year, Korn left his role at Goldman, where he was the global head of its securities division "strats" and technology.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 00:21 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 00:11 IST
Goldman Sachs veteran Adam Korn joins Sixth Street
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@GoldmanSachs)

Adam Korn, a former managing director at Goldman Sachs who helped drive the Wall Street bank's push into technology, has joined investment firm Sixth Street Partners as its new chief information officer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier this year, Korn left his role at Goldman, where he was the global head of its securities division "strats" and technology. Goldman uses the term strats to refer to quantitative analysts. Korn led a division of so-called "straders" - a group of executives who are a hybrid of traders and coders.

Under Chief Executive David Solomon, Goldman replaced top trading executives, invested heavily in automation and turned Goldman's securities platform, called Marquee, into a product that can be sold to customers. Korn oversaw Marquee, before also taking over the securities division role in 2019. Sixth Street, which has assets of $47 billion under management, was co-founded in 2009 by Goldman veteran Alan Waxman, who also serves as the chief executive officer of the firm.

Bloomberg News reported the news earlier on Thursday. Sixth Street did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

Google announces new AI research institute with NSF

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower on tech sell-off, investors eye slow recovery

Wall Streets main indexes closed sharply lower on Thursday, marking their deepest one-day dives in months as investors dumped the high-flying technology sector, while economic data highlighted concerns about a long and difficult recovery. T...

'My life's work': Venezuelan union leader vows to defend workers after pardon

One of Venezuelas most influential union leaders has vowed to press on with his fight for workers rights after his release this week from two years of detention in a military prison on what he calls trumped up charges.Soldiers detained Rube...

France calls on US to withdraw sanctions on world court

France called on the United States on Thursday to withdraw sanctions levelled on top officials of the International Criminal Court, saying they are a grave attack on the court and put into question the independence of justice. U.S. Secretar...

G20 Foreign Ministers call for coordinated reopening of borders to boost economic recovery

Foreign ministers of the worlds 20 largest economies G20 have agreed during a meeting on Thursday to seek a reopening of borders following the coronavirus pandemic in a coordinated manner for the sake of stimulating the economic recovery.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020