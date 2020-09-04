More programmes funded to reduce damage methamphetamine use

More programmes have been funded through the Provincial Growth Fund to reduce the damage methamphetamine use is causing in regional New Zealand, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones says.

"Today, I am announcing $6.7 million will go to nine programmes around the country to address the terrible toll meth is taking on people in the regions, their families and whanau, and communities.

"Businesses across New Zealand have told us it is difficult to employ people with drug problems. Particularly in our current economic climate, it is important that regional businesses have reliable workforces. It is also incredibly important for people to have the tools to deal with addiction so that they can get and keep jobs," Shane Jones said.

The funding announced today is part of the $20 million allocated from the Provincial Growth in July to fight meth harm in the regions.

The Provincial Development Unit is working with Police and the Ministry of Health and regional providers to reduce the harm, with a long-term plan to eliminate the drug from the regions.

"The nine projects announced today will support community providers in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Manawatū-Whanganui and Hawke's Bay.

"These programmes will support more than 2000 people and create opportunities for them including employment," Shane Jones said.

"These providers work alongside their communities and incorporate strategies including improving access to treatment, drop-in hubs, kaupapa Māori approaches, peer support and after-hours support."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)