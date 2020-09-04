Left Menu
ABB India's factory to be awarded green factory building certification by IGBC

ABB India has won a gold certification by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) for its environmentally-friendly smart factory, becoming the first to be certified as a green building within the Nashik industrial area which houses about 10,000 factories across various industries.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2020 10:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 10:48 IST
The factory has scored high on multiple parameters including rainwater harvesting and energy savings.. Image Credit: ANI

ABB India said on Friday it has taken various initiatives at its facility to reduce their carbon footprint through in-house solar panel installation, energy efficiency improvement projects and tree plantation drives. In addition, the company has also taken up various waste management initiatives to eliminate the usage of stretch film and reduce use of single-use plastic for packing purposes.

ABB India said on Friday it has taken various initiatives at its facility to reduce their carbon footprint through in-house solar panel installation, energy efficiency improvement projects and tree plantation drives. In addition, the company has also taken up various waste management initiatives to eliminate the usage of stretch film and reduce use of single-use plastic for packing purposes. "Our manufacturing plants play a significant role in ensuring minimal carbon footprint by deploying simple yet impactful measures that help us achieve desired results without adversely affecting the environment," said Ganesh Kothawade, Senior Vice President for distribution solutions division at ABB India.

"We also hope to inspire other facilities in the Nashik industrial area to join us in our ambition of enabling a more sustainable tomorrow," he said. (ANI)

