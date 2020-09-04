One killed in road accident in Kolkata

One person was killed and another injured after their motorcycle collided with a car on a flyover in the eastern part of the city on Friday, police said. The incident took place around 3.30 am on the 'Maa' flyover, when the motorcycle was hit by the vehicle from behind, they said.

Asim Mondal (23) was declared brought-dead when he was taken to a nearby hospital, while the condition of the other person is stated to be critical, a police officer said. Police is trying find out details about the car and its owner from CCTV footages, he added.