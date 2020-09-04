Left Menu
Shriram City Union Finance to raise Rs 150 cr via NCDs

The decision was taken in a meeting of the banking and securities management committee of the company held on September 4, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing. The committee has approved the issuance of redeemable secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, of face value of Rs 10 lakh each up to 1,500 NCDs amounting to Rs 150 crore, in one or more tranches, Shriram City Union Finance said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:21 IST
Shriram City Union Finance to raise Rs 150 cr via NCDs
Shriram City Union Finance on Friday said it will raise Rs 150 crore by issuance of debt securities on a private placement basis. The decision was taken in a meeting of the banking and securities management committee of the company held on September 4, 2020, it said in a regulatory filing.

The committee has approved the issuance of redeemable secured non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis, of face value of Rs 10 lakh each up to 1,500 NCDs amounting to Rs 150 crore, in one or more tranches, Shriram City Union Finance said. Shares of the company settled 2.01 per cent lower at Rs 959.80 apiece on the BSE.

