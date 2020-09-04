Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tourism sector may lose 500 000 jobs without government’s intervention

Kubayi-Ngubane said the past four months of lockdown have been very difficult for the tourism sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-09-2020 16:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 16:55 IST
Tourism sector may lose 500 000 jobs without government’s intervention
“We have a firm belief that tourism will be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the recovery period and it will be one of the key sectors that will drive the overall economic recovery,” the Minister said. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane says without government's intervention, the tourism sector was on course to lose between 500 000 and 600 000 jobs.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the past four months of lockdown have been very difficult for the tourism sector.

Addressing the Pretoria National Press Club, Kubayi-Ngubane said at alert level 5 and level 4 of the risk-adjusted strategy, the tourism sector was totally inactive.

According to Kubayi-Ngubane, tourism activities were expected to resume only at level 1.

"Two or three months ago, it was doubtful whether we would have anything to celebrate as a sector during this Tourism Month.

"By the end of May, business closures in the sector were already at alarming levels with 30% of restaurants already facing permanent closures.

"Faced with sceptics who could not wrap their heads around the idea of the tourism sector operating in the midst of a pandemic, we worked collaboratively with a broad spectrum of stakeholders to develop protocols and guidelines for the operation of the sector, turning sceptics into cheerleaders of the sector," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

Since the time the country moved to level 3, the government managed to open sub-sectors incrementally, one step a time, until it secured interprovincial travel at level 2, which has been a great boost for the recovery of the sector.

"We have a firm belief that tourism will be one of the fastest-growing sectors in the recovery period and it will be one of the key sectors that will drive the overall economic recovery," the Minister said.

Over the past three months, in consultation with various stakeholders, Kubayi-Ngubane's department started working on a draft plan, which was released for public comment from 1 - 15 August.

"This plan had envisaged a scenario in which virus spread stabilises by September and we are quite happy that our plan was not off the mark.

"In this regard, our plan predicted that the recovery will experience a number of phases, from hyper-local community attractions, through to broader domestic tourism, regional land and air markets, and lastly, resumption of worldwide international travel," Kubayi-Ngubane said.

Since the country moved to level 2, there has been an upsurge in demand driven by domestic travellers.

"We believe with proper messaging and targeted marketing, the domestic demand can reignite the sector and put the tourism industry on a growth trajectory and put our recovery on firm footing," the Minister said.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the next step is to work towards the reopening of international travel.

"We are monitoring the risk of the virus spread and we are satisfied with the current downward trend of new infections, if sustained, can fast-track the reopening regional borders soon."

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Judges acquit Dutch populist Wilders of inciting discrimination

A Dutch court on Friday acquitted Dutch far-right populist Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination, although it said he had intentionally insulted Moroccans as a group. Overturning a conviction by a lower court, the appeals panel also dism...

Seamlessly processed margin pledges; new process to stabilise next week: Depositories, clearing cos

Depositories and clearing corporations on Friday said significant amount of margin pledges and repledges have seamlessly been processed since the new mechanism kicked in and they expect the process to stabilise in the coming week. The new m...

Guj SEC issues primary delimitation order ahead of local polls

Ahead of the local body polls in Gujarat, the State Election Commission SEC has issued a primary order for delimitation of five municipal corporations, six municipalities, 16 district panchayats and 29 taluka panchayats, and sought suggesti...

On Brexit, EU needs to accept UK is independent now, British source says

The European Union is slowing down Brexit trade negotiations and should understand that its demands on state aid and fishing are not compatible with Britains status as an independent country, a British source close to the negotiations said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020