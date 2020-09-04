Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir to add over 100 flights in domestic network from Sept 5

The domestic aviation sector is witnessing a gradual growth in demand owing to increased traffic, which is expected to spike further with many states lifting travel curbs, said GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kauhik Khona. The new connections include services to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Varanasi, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh and Jammu.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:21 IST
GoAir to add over 100 flights in domestic network from Sept 5
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Budget carrier GoAir on Friday announced the addition of over 100 new flights in its domestic network, including from its base Mumbai besides other cities such as Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai, starting September 5. The airline, in a release, also said it expects the capacity to reach 45 per cent of the pre-COVID-19 level by September 21 and by October 15 to 60 per cent of what it was operating prior to the emergence of the pandemic in the country. The domestic aviation sector is witnessing a gradual growth in demand owing to increased traffic, which is expected to spike further with many states lifting travel curbs, said GoAir Chief Executive Officer Kauhik Khona.

The new connections include services to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Lucknow, Nagpur, Varanasi, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Chandigarh, Srinagar, Leh and Jammu. Following the introduction of new services, GoAir will operate two daily flights from Mumbai to Delhi, and one daily service each from Mumbai to Ahmedabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Patna, Ranchi, Varanasi and Jaipur. Similarly, the airline will operate four flights a week from Mumbai to Lucknow, the airline said in a release.

Guests travelling from Delhi to Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Patna and Srinagar now have the option to choose from two new services, the airline said. It added that GoAir will also operate one daily flight from Delhi to Pune, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Lucknow, Guwahati, Leh and Jammu. Similarly, the airline will operate one flight from Guwahati to Delhi while deploying two flights to Srinagar from Chandigarh as well as three flights from Srinagar to Delhi and one flight each to Jammu and Chandigarh.

GoAir said it will also operate a service from Leh to Delhi. Similarly, the airline will operate one flight each from Jammu to Delhi and Srinagar, it said. "As the various states start withdrawing travel restrictions, demand will continue to grow and GoAir has always been responsive to market conditions and provided enhanced travel options to our guests," said Khona.

These new flights will further strengthen our domestic network, while offering the guests additional choice and flexibility to plan their travel. "More importantly, GoAir will not cancel any flights starting September 5, which will further enhance customer experience, and if we do, we will ensure that the refunds are processed back and not move into the 'Protect Your PNR' scheme," Khona added.

Besides, the connectivity from Bengaluru to Kolkata is enhanced with the introduction of four flights. The airline will also operate one flight each from Bengaluru to Ahmedabad, Pune, Patna, Ranchi, Lucknow and Chennai, according to the airline. Similarly, GoAir will operate two flights from Chennai to Hyderabad, and one flight each from Chennai to Mumbai and Bengaluru. The airline will also operate two flights from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad, thereby helping business and leisure travellers alike. Similarly, it is adding one flight each from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Lucknow and Varanasi to cater to the growing demand.

Additionally, GoAir will deploy two flights each from Hyderabad to Chennai and Kolkata, while operating three flights to Ahmedabad. GoAir will also add one flight each from Hyderabad to Delhi, Ranchi and Patna.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Russian COVID-19 vaccine safe, induces antibody response in small trials: Lancet study

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, approved in the country last month, produced antibody response in all participants with no serious adverse events in small human trials, according to the first peer-reviewed results of the preventive publ...

6,193 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 2.53 lakh, death toll mounts to 3,762

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,762 on Friday with 71 more fatalities, while 6,193 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to over 2.53 lakh, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Moha...

Judges acquit Dutch populist Wilders of inciting discrimination

A Dutch court on Friday acquitted Dutch far-right populist Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination, although it said he had intentionally insulted Moroccans as a group. Overturning a conviction by a lower court, the appeals panel also dism...

Seamlessly processed margin pledges; new process to stabilise next week: Depositories, clearing cos

Depositories and clearing corporations on Friday said significant amount of margin pledges and repledges have seamlessly been processed since the new mechanism kicked in and they expect the process to stabilise in the coming week. The new m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020