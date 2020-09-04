Toyam Industries Limited now launches 'Scores11' a fantasy sports app

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): After the immense success of Kumite 1 League, India's biggest Mixed Martial Arts promotion, Toyam Industries Limited now brings to you 'Scores11', a fantasy sports app. Fantasy Sports are rapidly gaining prominence in India and catching the attention of the Indian youth. A fantasy sport, roughly put, are online prediction games where you assemble a virtual team of real sports players and earn points based on real-life statistics converted into fantasy points. Your points depend on how well the player of your choice performs in real life.

Scores11 is all set to revolutionize the already charged up online gaming apps landscape of India. As per a report by KPMG, the fantasy industry clocked contest entry amount (CEA) of over Rs 6,000 crore in FY19, which more than doubled to about Rs 16,500 crore in FY20. Fantasy Sports hit a speed bump during the pandemic owing to the cancellation of all major sporting events. Now with the IPL back in action, fantasy sports platforms have jumped back into the arena. Scores11 by Toyam allows you to use your cricketing knowledge to win exciting prizes. Unlike other online fantasy sports apps, Scores11 allows the fans to win awards by becoming distributors.

Scores11 was launched in India on the 3rd of September 2020, and IPL is starting on 19 September 2020. There are almost two weeks for all the cricketing buffs to brace themselves for exciting times ahead both offline and online. Since most sporting events are expected to take place with either limited or no in-stadia audience, fantasy sports apps such as Scores11 will play a pivotal role in driving fan engagement. Toyam Industries Limited entered the field of sports in 2018 with Kumite 1 League. The boxing legend Mike Tyson was the brand ambassador of Kumite 1 League.

Director of Scores11 and Chairman and MD of Toyam industries Ltd. Mohamedali Budhwani hopeful that the 'Scores11' will soon make its own space and it will be immensely popular among the youth globally.