Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seamlessly processed margin pledges; new process to stabilise next week: Depositories, clearing cos

Depositories and clearing corporations on Friday said significant amount of margin pledges and repledges have seamlessly been processed since the new mechanism kicked in and they expect the process to stabilise in the coming week.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 17:55 IST
Seamlessly processed margin pledges; new process to stabilise next week: Depositories, clearing cos
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Depositories and clearing corporations on Friday said significant amount of margin pledges and repledges have seamlessly been processed since the new mechanism kicked in and they expect the process to stabilise in the coming week. The new mechanism on 'pledge and re-pledge' came into force from September 1. "Whilst significant amount of margin pledges / repledges have seamlessly been processed since September 1, 2020, we expect the new margin pledge process to stabilize in the coming week and the transition to normalize shortly," according to a joint statement issued by depositories CDSL and NSDL and clearing corporations ICCL and NSE Clearing Ltd. The statement comes a day after stock brokers' association Anmi requested markets regulator Sebi to postpone the penalty provisions on the cash and derivative segment till September 15, saying systems were not geared and tested fully, in spite of the assertions of market infrastructure institutions. In the new system, stock brokers will have to collect margins from investors upfront for any purchase or sale of shares and failure to do so will attract a penalty. In its letter on Thursday, Anmi mentioned that there are inordinate delays happening at each level of the margin pledge process with clearing corporations and depositories. The Association of National Exchanges Members of India (Anmi), a grouping comprising around 900 stock brokers from across the country, said forced implementation of the new margin system has derailed the entire settlement cycle of stock exchanges and clearing corporations. "Investors are badly affected too, as regular pay-in and pay-out of funds and shares isn't happening since last two days resulting in members involuntarily contravening the provisions of applicable regulatory directions," it added. There are multiple technical glitches with regards to release of securities, one time passwords (OTPs), pledge and re-pledge issues, delay in pay-in and pay-out process, thereby resulting in disruptions in margin collections, the brokers' association had pointed out.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

CBSE class 10, 12 compartment exams to be held from Sep 22-29

The compartment examinations for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from September 22 to 29, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE announced on Friday. The board said that examinees will carry hand sanitisers and wear face masks in...

Jubilant Life Sciences Q1 net profit declines 52 pc to Rs 88 cr

Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a 52.42 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs184.98 crore for the corresponding p...

Russian COVID-19 vaccine safe, induces antibody response in small trials: Lancet study

Russias Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, approved in the country last month, produced antibody response in all participants with no serious adverse events in small human trials, according to the first peer-reviewed results of the preventive publ...

6,193 fresh COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to over 2.53 lakh, death toll mounts to 3,762

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 3,762 on Friday with 71 more fatalities, while 6,193 fresh cases pushed the states infection tally to over 2.53 lakh, officials said. Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Moha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020