Five on picnic killed as speeding car overturns in Telangana

Five friends on a picnic tripdied when the car in which they were travelling overturned andhit a roadside water supply pipeline in Nalgonda district inTelangana early Friday, police said

The accident occurred in Chinthapally mandal when the manat the wheels lost control of the "overspeeding" vehicle,resulting in it turning turtle and hitting the huge pipe,killing all the five occupants, they said

The victims, aged under 30, were on their way toNagarjunasagar Dam, a popular tourist spot, from the city,police said.