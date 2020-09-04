Left Menu
Development News Edition

IndusInd Bank raises Rs 3,288 cr via preferential issuance of shares

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 18:49 IST
IndusInd Bank raises Rs 3,288 cr via preferential issuance of shares

Private sector IndusInd Bank on Friday said it has raised Rs 3,288 crore through preferential allotment of shares to the promoter group and select investors. At the bank's extraordinary general meeting on August 25, it had received shareholders nod for issuance of over 1.51 crore equity shares on preferential basis to non-qualified institutional buyers (non-QIBs) for Rs 792 crore and over 4.76 crore shares to a set of five qualified institutional buyers for Rs 2,496 crore.

The Finance Committee of the Board of Directors of the bank at its meeting held on September 4, 2020, approved the allotment of 1,51,17,477 equity shares at a price of Rs 524 per unit, on preferential basis, for aggregate consideration of Rs 792.16 crore to IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (non-QIB promoter) and Hinduja Capital Ltd (non-QIB non-promoter), IndusInd Bank said in a regulatory filing. Whereas IndusInd International Holdings has been allotted 94,13,661 shares (for Rs 493 crore), Hinduja Capital Limited has received 57,03,816 shares (Rs 299 crore).

Earlier on September 2, the Finance Committee had approved allotment of 4,76,29,768 shares at a price of Rs 524 per piece on preferential basis to five QIBs for an aggregate consideration of Rs 2,495.80 crore. Under this, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has been allotted 1,62,21,374 equity shares (Rs 850 crore); Route One Offshore Master Fund, LP has received 1,06,93,264 shares (Rs 560 crore) and AIA Company Ltd 78,30,152 shares (Rs 410 crore).

Route One Fund I, LP has received 71,59,788 shares (Rs 375 crore) and Tata Investment Corporation Ltd has been allotted 57,25,190 equity shares (for Rs 300 crore) of the bank. "Post the allotment of equity shares to non-QIBs today, the bank has completed the preferential issue to QIBs and non-QIBs, of 6,27,47,245 equity shares for an aggregate consideration of Rs 3,287.96 crore, as approved by the shareholders at this meeting held on August 25, 2020," IndusInd Bank said.

The fund raised through the preferential allotment of shares in the Hinduja group-promoted IndusInd Bank is the first in last four years. The bank will use this capital to continue to invest in liabilities and asset franchise, technology and infrastructure platforms, to expand reach, product offerings and to improve customer experience, while ensuring sustainable financial parameters, its managing director and chief executive Sumant Kathpalia had said in late July.

"We thank our existing shareholders for their continued trust and support and welcome our new shareholders. This capital raise from long-term, foreign as well as domestic investors, is strategic for us as this helps us bolster the balance-sheet and position of the bank well, as the economy gradually navigates out of the pandemic," Kathpalia said in a post earnings concall for Q1FY21 on July 28. IndusInd Bank shares closed 2.44 per cent down at Rs 615.70 apiece on the BSE.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Scientists study if meteorite impacts help create life on Earth and beyond

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Cong to file review petition against SC order on removal of slums along rail tracks in city

The Delhi Congress will file a review petition against the Supreme Courts order to remove slum clusters along railway tracks in the city, as it will affect over 10 lakh people, the partys Delhi unit chief Anil Kumar said on Friday. The Supr...

Harsha Bhogle invests in gaming startup Fantasy Akhada

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle has invested an undisclosed amount in gaming startup Fantasy Akhada, and will be the brands face for the next two years, the company said on Friday. Fantasy Akhada founder Amit Purohit said that onboarding ...

CREDAI-MCHI urges Maha govt, railways for logistical means to bring back migrant labourers

Realtors association CREDAI on Friday said it has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to provide necessary logistical means to bring back migrant labourers from their villagesWith more ...

Gujarat consumer redressal body gets new chief

Former Gujarat High Court judge Justice retd VP Patel was appointed the new chairperson of the Gujarat Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. He was appointed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in consultation with the High Court and has assum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020