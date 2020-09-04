Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech slump knocks stocks for second day, dollar strengthens again

A gauge of global stocks fell for a second straight day and was poised for its biggest weekly decline in three months on Friday as a plunge in tech shares resumed, while the dollar kept climbing following the U.S. payrolls report. U.S. job growth slowed in August as financial aid from the government was depleted, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 1.371 million jobs versus the climb of 1.734 million in the prior month.

Reuters | Updated: 04-09-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 21:52 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech slump knocks stocks for second day, dollar strengthens again

A gauge of global stocks fell for a second straight day and was poised for its biggest weekly decline in three months on Friday as a plunge in tech shares resumed, while the dollar kept climbing following the U.S. payrolls report.

U.S. job growth slowed in August as financial aid from the government was depleted, with nonfarm payrolls increasing by 1.371 million jobs versus the climb of 1.734 million in the prior month. Expectations were for the addition of 1.4 million jobs. The unemployment rate fell to 8.4% from 10.2%. "The job market recovery has downshifted to a slower pace in the last few months amid the surge in virus cases. There's still uncertainty about the virus as we go into the fall," said Russell Price, chief economist at Ameriprise Financial Services in Troy, Michigan.

"Investors are primarily considering that the surge in virus cases slowed down the recovery and we still have virus concerns coming into the fall which may result in the jobs recovery to be slower than previously expected." On Wall Street, stocks were battered for a second consecutive session, as technology shares once again led a sell-off. The tech sector dropped 2.88% and was on track for its biggest two-day percentage drop in almost six months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 495.16 points, or 1.75%, to 27,797.57, the S&P 500 lost 67.31 points, or 1.95%, to 3,387.75 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 295.44 points, or 2.58%, to 11,162.67. The pan-European STOXX 600 index advanced in a choppy session following the U.S. payrolls report. Stocks had initially rebounded from their worst day in more than a month on gains in bank shares before losing steam to trade flat before the data.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index lost 1.13% to close down 2.03% on the week. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 1.85%. The MSCI index was on track for its worst week since late June. The U.S. dollar continued to recover from two-year lows hit earlier in the week and was poised for its best week since late April while the euro continued its decline after breaching the $1.20 mark on Tuesday.

The dollar index rose 0.233%, with the euro down 0.37% to $1.1805. U.S. Treasury yields jumped on the heels of the jobs report.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 21/32 in price to yield 0.6902%, from 0.622% late on Thursday. Oil prices continued to weaken on demand concerns and were on track for their worst week since mid-June.

U.S. crude recently fell 2.63% to $40.28 per barrel and Brent was at $43.09, down 2.22% on the day. (Additional reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and David Gregorio)

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Van Aert wins seventh stage of the Tour de France; Anti-doping leaders call for surge in testing ahead and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Van Aert wins seventh stage of the Tour de FranceBelgian Wout van Aert won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a 168-km ride from Millau on Friday. Norways Edvald Boasson Hagen was ...

Belarus opposition leader calls for UN monitoring mission

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month. Speaking to a vir...

COVID-19: Centre exhorts states to curb chain of transmission, bring mortality rate below 1 pc

The Centre on Friday asked 15 districts of four states reporting higher number of COVID-19 deaths and infections to work on drawing up proper containment zones, effective monitoring of home isolation cases, adequate testing, ensuring seamle...

Online bans fail to silence US extremists drawn to protests

After Wisconsin protests over Jacob Blakes shooting by police turned deadly last week, a member of an anti-government extremist group started posting updates from the scene for comrades in an encrypted chat room. The group member named Jake...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020