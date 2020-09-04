Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Indian Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,250 cr

The board also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of debt instruments in domestic and/or foreign markets on a private placement basis. Also, the board has okayed increasing the foreign investment limit under the NRI/PIO category to 24 per cent of the share capital within the overall FDI limit, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2020 22:10 IST
South Indian Bank looks to raise up to Rs 1,250 cr

Private sector South Indian Bank on Friday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,250 crore through a mix of equity and debt instruments. It will seek shareholders' nod in the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM), the bank said in a regulatory filing. The meeting of the board of directors held on Friday approved holding the 92nd AGM on September 29, 2020 through audio/visual means, it said.

The board has approved raising up to Rs 750 crore or its equivalent amount in foreign currencies, by issuance of equity shares/other securities including through public issue, private placement and/or preferential issue, among others, in one or more tranches. The board also approved raising up to Rs 500 crore through issuance of debt instruments in domestic and/or foreign markets on a private placement basis.

Also, the board has okayed increasing the foreign investment limit under the NRI/PIO category to 24 per cent of the share capital within the overall FDI limit, it said. South Indian Bank also seeks to increase the authorised capital of the bank from Rs 250 crore to Rs 350 crore. The bank said it will seek shareholders' approval for these decisions at the AGM later this month.

TRENDING

British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, GSK boost

Tata Power bags Rs 490 cr order for 2 Pinaka regiments

Kenya: KUPPET Secretary-General Misori opposes Magoha's plan of reopening schools

Song Hye-Kyo shares how she coped during her difficult times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

India-Bangladesh Relationship towards a Healthy Hike

By Professor M. Shahinoor Rahman, Phd Bangladesh shares a common socio-political heritage with its biggest neighbour India. The people of the countries are from common ancestors and they participate in similar cultural activities.So, it is ...

India mobilizes efforts to assemble two teams of medical specialists to be deployed in hospitals in DRCongo and South Sudan

Responding to the request from the UN Secretary General, India has mobilized all efforts to assemble two teams of medical specialists to be deployed in the Hospitals at the UN Missions in DRCongo and South Sudan respectively, Indias Permane...

Sports News Roundup: Van Aert wins seventh stage of the Tour de France; Anti-doping leaders call for surge in testing ahead and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Van Aert wins seventh stage of the Tour de FranceBelgian Wout van Aert won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, a 168-km ride from Millau on Friday. Norways Edvald Boasson Hagen was ...

Belarus opposition leader calls for UN monitoring mission

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya called on the United Nations on Friday to condemn the crackdown by President Alexander Lukashenko on protesters who charge he rigged his re-election victory last month. Speaking to a vir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020